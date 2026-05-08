Forsee Power reported a consolidated net loss of -28 million euros for the 2025 fiscal year, compared to -12.1 million euros a year earlier, while its recurring operating loss widened to -18.3 million euros from -10.8 million euros in 2024.
Revenue fell by 20.6% to 120.5 million euros, with the heavy vehicle segment remaining dominant, accounting for 106.2 million euros in sales, or 88% of the group's total business.
'The 2025 fiscal year was marked by a more demanding market environment, which weighed on our level of activity and our results', explained Christophe Gurtner, founder and CEO of the smart battery systems company for electric vehicles.
'In this context, Forsee Power continued its adaptation efforts with a sustained focus on cost control, the strengthening of its financial structure, and the development of its product, service, and customer portfolio', he continued.
Christophe Gurtner nevertheless asserted that the group 'remains fully committed to executing its strategic roadmap and to the progressive strengthening of its operational and financial fundamentals'.
Forsee Power is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of smart battery systems for use in the electric mobility market. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale, installation and activation of lithium-ion battery systems (97.8%): systems for use in light electric vehicles (electric bicycles, scooters and light 1- to 4-wheel vehicles), heavy vehicles (farming, construction and industrial vehicles, trucks, buses, rail vehicles, and ships), stationary energy storage units (for residential, commercial and industrial purposes), medical equipment, connected objects, home systems, robotics equipment and work tools;
- provision of services (1.5%): financing services (battery rentals), battery life cycle management services and after-sales services;
- other (0.7%).
At the end of 2024, the group had 5 production sites located in France, Poland, India, USA and China.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (10.3%), Europe (78.3%), Asia (9.1%), the United States (0.4%) and others (1.9%).
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