Forsee Power losses deepen in 2025

Forsee Power reported a consolidated net loss of -28 million euros for the 2025 fiscal year, compared to -12.1 million euros a year earlier, while its recurring operating loss widened to -18.3 million euros from -10.8 million euros in 2024.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/08/2026 at 03:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenue fell by 20.6% to 120.5 million euros, with the heavy vehicle segment remaining dominant, accounting for 106.2 million euros in sales, or 88% of the group's total business.



'The 2025 fiscal year was marked by a more demanding market environment, which weighed on our level of activity and our results', explained Christophe Gurtner, founder and CEO of the smart battery systems company for electric vehicles.



'In this context, Forsee Power continued its adaptation efforts with a sustained focus on cost control, the strengthening of its financial structure, and the development of its product, service, and customer portfolio', he continued.



Christophe Gurtner nevertheless asserted that the group 'remains fully committed to executing its strategic roadmap and to the progressive strengthening of its operational and financial fundamentals'.