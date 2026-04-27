The divestment of its automotive interiors business to Apollo is welcome news for Forvia. Having long struggled under financial strain, the group has now successfully offset its short-term refinancing risks.

The unit, which manufactures cabin equipment, including center consoles, door panels and dashboards for automaker's, is being sold at an enterprise value of €1.8bn, representing just under 1/5 of its total enterprise value.

With revenues of €4.8bn, the transaction multiple stands at 0.4x sales and approximately 5x EBITDA. In comparison, Forvia is currently valued at 0.3x its revenue and 3x its EBITDA.

The equipment manufacturer retains a business portfolio focused on automotive seating and electronics. Through 2028, it forecasts no growth, although targets an adjusted operating margin of 6% to 7%. This highlights the razor-thin margins for error in such a demanding industrial sector.

Strengthening its commercial partnership with Chinese automakers and progressively reducing debt remain Forvia's two strategic priorities. Once adjusted for the transaction, the group still shows a market capitalization of €2bn and an enterprise value of €7bn.

Throughout the past two years of extreme stress for the automotive sector, the group's free cash flow reached €635m in 2024 and €924m in 2025. All else being equal, if this trend continues and all free cash flow is directed towards debt reduction, Forvia should be able to reach its solvency ratio target of 1.2x EBITDA in the next two years.

Only after passing this milestone can shareholders potentially expect the company to be in a position to return capital through dividends or share buybacks. The market, of course, lacks such patience, continuing to value Forvia at a significant discount to sector peers.

It is to be hoped that no unforeseen developments derail the group's restructuring plan, which has been executed with great skill so far. One certainty is that it will have to contend with higher financing costs in the future than during the previous cycle.