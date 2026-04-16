French Analyst Ratings: All Eyes on Hermès

Hermès' latest financial results have sparked a flurry of analyst activity. As the luxury powerhouse finally feels the pinch of a broader sector slowdown, price target downgrades are pouring in.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/16/2026 at 02:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Covivio: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its sell rating with a price target raised from EUR 39.90 to EUR 40.60.



Hermès International: DZ Bank remains at buy with a price target lowered from EUR 2,600 to EUR 2,100. Grupo Santander remains at outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 2,600 to EUR 2,300. Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and cuts its price target from EUR 2,250 to EUR 2,200. Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and reduces its price target from EUR 1,928 to EUR 1,780. UBS maintains its neutral rating and lowers its price target from EUR 1,820 to EUR 1,765.



Stellantis: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and raises its price target from EUR 7 to EUR 8.



Technip Energies: UBS maintains its neutral rating and raises its price target from EUR 38 to EUR 41.