Covivio: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its sell rating with a price target raised from EUR 39.90 to EUR 40.60.
Hermès International: DZ Bank remains at buy with a price target lowered from EUR 2,600 to EUR 2,100. Grupo Santander remains at outperform with a price target lowered from EUR 2,600 to EUR 2,300. Mediobanca maintains its neutral rating and cuts its price target from EUR 2,250 to EUR 2,200. Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and reduces its price target from EUR 1,928 to EUR 1,780. UBS maintains its neutral rating and lowers its price target from EUR 1,820 to EUR 1,765.
Stellantis: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral rating and raises its price target from EUR 7 to EUR 8.
Technip Energies: UBS maintains its neutral rating and raises its price target from EUR 38 to EUR 41.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.