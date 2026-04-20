Aéroports De Paris: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 129 to EUR 126.

Alstom: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Buy recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 34.50 to EUR 33.30. JP Morgan remains Overweight with a price target cut from EUR 34.30 to EUR 28.

Arkema: Bernstein upgrades from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target raised from EUR 54 to EUR 64.

Edenred: Jefferies remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 17.70 to EUR 18.20.

Eurofins Scientific: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 73.40 to EUR 77.80.

Lumibird: Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 30.

M6 Métropole Télévision: Deutsche Bank remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 14 to EUR 13.

Orange: Berenberg maintains its Buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18 to EUR 20.

Ovh Groupe: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 5 to EUR 5.50.

Pluxee: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 11 to EUR 11.20.

Publicis Groupe: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 94.70 to EUR 95.20.

STMicroelectronics: Aletheia Capital Limited remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 24.70 to EUR 34.80.