Aéroports De Paris: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 129 to EUR 126. Alstom: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Buy recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 34.50 to EUR 33.30. JP Morgan remains Overweight with a price target cut from EUR 34.30 to EUR 28.
Arkema: Bernstein upgrades from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target raised from EUR 54 to EUR 64.
Edenred: Jefferies remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 17.70 to EUR 18.20.
Eurofins Scientific: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 73.40 to EUR 77.80.
Lumibird: Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 30.
M6 Métropole Télévision: Deutsche Bank remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 14 to EUR 13.
Orange: Berenberg maintains its Buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18 to EUR 20.
Ovh Groupe: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 5 to EUR 5.50.
Pluxee: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 11 to EUR 11.20.
Publicis Groupe: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 94.70 to EUR 95.20.
STMicroelectronics: Aletheia Capital Limited remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 24.70 to EUR 34.80.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (51.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (24.3%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (14.3%);
- railway infrastructures (10.3%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.1%), Europe (39.6%), Americas (19.8%), Asia/Pacific (14.5%) and Middle East/Africa/Central Asia (9%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.