French Analyst Ratings: Doubts over Alstom, updates on Lumibird, Arkema and ST

To kick off the week, analysts are focusing on the struggling Alstom, employee benefits providers, and companies that reported earnings last week.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Aéroports De Paris: Jefferies maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 129 to EUR 126.



Alstom: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Buy recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 34.50 to EUR 33.30. JP Morgan remains Overweight with a price target cut from EUR 34.30 to EUR 28.



Arkema: Bernstein upgrades from Underperform to Market Perform with a price target raised from EUR 54 to EUR 64.



Edenred: Jefferies remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 17.70 to EUR 18.20.



Eurofins Scientific: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 73.40 to EUR 77.80.



Lumibird: Stifel initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of EUR 30.



M6 Métropole Télévision: Deutsche Bank remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 14 to EUR 13.



Orange: Berenberg maintains its Buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18 to EUR 20.



Ovh Groupe: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 5 to EUR 5.50.



Pluxee: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 11 to EUR 11.20.



Publicis Groupe: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 94.70 to EUR 95.20.



STMicroelectronics: Aletheia Capital Limited remains at Hold with a price target raised from EUR 24.70 to EUR 34.80.