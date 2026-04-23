French Analyst Ratings: EssilorLuxottica disappoints

A wave of valuation adjustments hit the eyewear giant following its quarterly earnings release. Bureau Veritas, Verallia, and ID Logistics also feature in today's selection after reporting their latest figures.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/23/2026 at 02:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Bureau Veritas: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from EUR 31.20 to EUR 32.20. Citi remains at neutral with a price target reduced from EUR 32.60 to EUR 26.95.



Carrefour: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from EUR 17.20 to EUR 18.



EssilorLuxottica: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 285 to EUR 280. Jefferies maintains its buy rating and cuts the price target from EUR 325 to EUR 300. Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 365 to EUR 315. UBS maintains its buy rating and nudges the price target down from EUR 315 to EUR 312.



FDJ United: Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 25.60 to EUR 24.



Hermès International: Citi maintains its neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 1,910 to EUR 1,821.



ID Logistics Group: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 495 to EUR 470.



Robertet: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 980 to EUR 950.



Verallia: Grupo Santander maintains its neutral rating and cuts the price target from EUR 25.11 to EUR 23.26.



Vinci: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 196 to EUR 188.