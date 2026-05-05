French Analyst Ratings: Goldman Sachs upgrades Orange, BNP raises L'Oréal

RBC and BNP have dropped their respective negative stances on Bureau Veritas and L'Oréal. Analysts continue to revise price targets upward for European semiconductors.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Morgan Stanley remains underweight with a price target reduced from EUR 10.70 to EUR 10.



Bureau Veritas: RBC Capital upgrades from underperform to sector perform and trims the price target from EUR 26.50 to EUR 26.



Capgemini: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 134 to EUR 136.



Getlink: Mediobanca maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18.30 to EUR 19.



L'Oréal: BNP Paribas upgrades from underperform to neutral with a price target raised from EUR 350 to EUR 414.



Orange: Goldman Sachs upgrades from neutral to buy with a price target raised from EUR 17.50 to EUR 21.60.



Stellantis: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades from sell to reduce with a price target raised from EUR 5.97 to EUR 6.10.



STMicroelectronics: Baptista Research downgrades from hold to underperform with a price target raised from USD 30.20 to USD 33.10. Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 50 to EUR 58.



TotalEnergies: Freedom Broker maintains its sell recommendation and raises the price target from USD 73 to USD 77.



X-Fab Silicon Foundries: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 4.50 to EUR 6.