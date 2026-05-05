Antin Infrastructure Partners: Morgan Stanley remains underweight with a price target reduced from EUR 10.70 to EUR 10.

Bureau Veritas: RBC Capital upgrades from underperform to sector perform and trims the price target from EUR 26.50 to EUR 26.

Capgemini: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 134 to EUR 136.

Getlink: Mediobanca maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18.30 to EUR 19.

L'Oréal: BNP Paribas upgrades from underperform to neutral with a price target raised from EUR 350 to EUR 414.

Orange: Goldman Sachs upgrades from neutral to buy with a price target raised from EUR 17.50 to EUR 21.60.

Stellantis: AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades from sell to reduce with a price target raised from EUR 5.97 to EUR 6.10.

STMicroelectronics: Baptista Research downgrades from hold to underperform with a price target raised from USD 30.20 to USD 33.10. Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 50 to EUR 58.

TotalEnergies: Freedom Broker maintains its sell recommendation and raises the price target from USD 73 to USD 77.

X-Fab Silicon Foundries: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 4.50 to EUR 6.