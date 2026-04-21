French Analyst Ratings: Mixed Fortunes for Kering, Safran, and STMicroelectronics

Jefferies has overhauled its aerospace recommendations, adopting a more cautious stance on civil aviation while highlighting renewed attractiveness in the defense sector following recent pullbacks. Safran has been downgraded as a result. Meanwhile, HSBC has lowered its rating on Kering.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/21/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Crédit Agricole: Grupo Santander maintains an outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 22.49 to EUR 22.65.



Dassault Aviation: Jefferies maintains a buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 400 to EUR 420.



Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 12 to EUR 10.



Kering: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 310 to EUR 280.



LVMH: Citi maintains a buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 621 to EUR 606.



Opmobility: Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 22 to EUR 21.



Safran: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 350 to EUR 310.



STMicroelectronics: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 24 to EUR 38.



Vinci: Grupo Santander maintains an underperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 114 to EUR 121.