Crédit Agricole: Grupo Santander maintains an outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 22.49 to EUR 22.65.

Dassault Aviation: Jefferies maintains a buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 400 to EUR 420.

Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 12 to EUR 10.

Kering: HSBC downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 310 to EUR 280.

LVMH: Citi maintains a buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 621 to EUR 606.

Opmobility: Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 22 to EUR 21.

Safran: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold with a price target reduced from EUR 350 to EUR 310.

STMicroelectronics: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 24 to EUR 38.

Vinci: Grupo Santander maintains an underperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 114 to EUR 121.