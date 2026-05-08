Air France-KLM: Morgan Stanley maintains an equal-weight rating with a target price trimmed from €9.60 to €9.40.
Engie: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains an add rating with a target price raised from €34.90 to €35.30.
Legrand: JP Morgan maintains an overweight rating with a target price raised from €175 to €180.
Scor: UBS maintains its neutral rating and raises the target price from €30.50 to €33.
Societe Generale: UBS maintains its buy rating and raises its target price from €85.40 to €86.10.
Soitec: Nomura initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target price of €250.
French Analyst Ratings: Nomura initiates coverage of Soitec
With the May 8th public holiday, the selection of French stocks is more limited than usual.
Published on 05/08/2026 at 03:54 am EDT
Air France-KLM: Morgan Stanley maintains an equal-weight rating with a target price trimmed from €9.60 to €9.40.