Amundi: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised from 74 to 77 EUR.

Bonduelle: TP ICAP remains at sell with a price target reduced from 8.60 to 7.10 EUR.

Bouygues: Oddo BHF upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from 50 to 61 EUR.

Bureau Veritas: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating and trims the price target from 30 to 29 EUR.

Gecina: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 95 to 92 EUR.

JCDecaux: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and nudges the price target down from 21 EUR to 20.70 EUR.

Nexans: BNP Paribas resumes coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of 185 EUR.

Saint-Gobain: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 120 EUR to 105 EUR.

Technip Energies: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 43 to 45 EUR.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 123 to 127 EUR.