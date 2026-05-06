French Analyst Ratings: Oddo builds on Bouygues, real estate takes center stage

In today's selection, the construction sector dominates the landscape with REITs (Unibail, Gecina), civil engineering (Bouygues), and building materials (Saint-Gobain).

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/06/2026 at 02:48 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Amundi: Autonomous Research maintains its outperform rating with a price target raised from 74 to 77 EUR.



Bonduelle: TP ICAP remains at sell with a price target reduced from 8.60 to 7.10 EUR.



Bouygues: Oddo BHF upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from 50 to 61 EUR.



Bureau Veritas: JP Morgan maintains a neutral rating and trims the price target from 30 to 29 EUR.



Gecina: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 95 to 92 EUR.



JCDecaux: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and nudges the price target down from 21 EUR to 20.70 EUR.



Nexans: BNP Paribas resumes coverage with an outperform rating and a price target of 185 EUR.



Saint-Gobain: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 120 EUR to 105 EUR.



Technip Energies: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 43 to 45 EUR.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 123 to 127 EUR.