French Analyst Ratings: Price targets raised for Vallourec and SES, lowered for Stellantis and Thales

Several rating changes are of note this morning. Bernstein has adjusted its targets upward for Dassault Aviation and downward for Thales. Satellite operators are gaining favor, while Stellantis continues to face headwinds.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/14/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Alstom: Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating with a price target lowered from EUR 23 to EUR 20. Oddo BHF maintains an Outperform rating with a price target lowered from EUR 25 to EUR 24.



Bonduelle: BNP Paribas maintains its Neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 8.40 to EUR 8.10.



Dassault Aviation: Bernstein remains at Market Perform with a price target raised from EUR 330 to EUR 340.



Eiffage: JP Morgan remains at Overweight with a price target raised from EUR 158 to EUR 162.



Eutelsat Communications: Morgan Stanley remains at Equal-weight and raises the price target from EUR 2.40 to EUR 2.70.



Infotel: Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 50 to EUR 52. Portzamparc maintains its Strong Buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 48.50 to EUR 51.



Medincell: Evercore ISI remains at Outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 43 to EUR 36.



SES: BNP Paribas remains at Outperform with a price target raised from EUR 7.10 to EUR 8.50. Morgan Stanley remains at Equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 6.50 to EUR 7.



Stellantis: HSBC remains at Hold with a price target reduced from EUR 6.50 to EUR 5.50.



Thales: Bernstein remains at Outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 285 to EUR 260.



Vallourec: Goldman Sachs maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 27.50 to EUR 28.80. Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 30 to EUR 31.



Valneva: Goldman Sachs maintains its Sell rating and reduces the price target from EUR 2.15 to EUR 2.10.



Veolia Environnement: HSBC maintains its Buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 38 to EUR 40.