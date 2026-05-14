French Analyst Ratings: Price targets raised for Vallourec and SES, lowered for Stellantis and Thales
Several rating changes are of note this morning. Bernstein has adjusted its targets upward for Dassault Aviation and downward for Thales. Satellite operators are gaining favor, while Stellantis continues to face headwinds.
Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- tube manufacturing (87.3%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (83.8%), mechanical, automotive and construction industries (9.1%) and electrical energy (7.1%).
- mining and forestry (8.4%);
- other (4.3%).
Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (4.2%), North America (40.6%), the Middle East (22.1%), South America (15.9%), Asia (10.8%) and other (6.4%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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