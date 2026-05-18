Eutelsat Communications: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 2.10 to EUR 2.70.

Lectra: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 31 to EUR 27.50.

Publicis Groupe: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 88 to EUR 90.

Robertet: Bernstein initiates coverage at market perform with a price target of EUR 888.

Teleperformance: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 60 to EUR 67.

Vallourec: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 21 to EUR 31.