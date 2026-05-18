French Analyst Ratings: Price Targets Raised for Vallourec, Teleperformance, and Eutelsat

To kick off the week, analysts are lifting their price targets on several investor favorites. Publicis also sees a valuation upgrade from Citi following its major U.S. acquisition.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/18/2026 at 02:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eutelsat Communications: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 2.10 to EUR 2.70.



Lectra: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 31 to EUR 27.50.



Publicis Groupe: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 88 to EUR 90.



Robertet: Bernstein initiates coverage at market perform with a price target of EUR 888.



Teleperformance: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 60 to EUR 67.



Vallourec: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 21 to EUR 31.