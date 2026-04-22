French Analyst Ratings: Thales, Vallourec and Valneva in the Spotlight

Citi reviews French banking stocks, while Jefferies upgrades its price target for Vallourec and Goldman Sachs moves to a sell rating on Valneva.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/22/2026 at 02:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BNP Paribas: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and trims the price target from EUR 103 to EUR 102.



Carrefour: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18 to EUR 19.



Eiffage: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 185 to EUR 186.



Ekinops: Stifel remains at hold with a price target raised from EUR 2.10 to EUR 2.65.



Fdj United: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 28 to EUR 27.



Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 10 to EUR 11.



Mercialys: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 15.10 to EUR 15.50.



Société Générale: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 82 to EUR 84.



Stellantis: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 6 to EUR 7.



Thales: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 260 to EUR 255.



TotalEnergies: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the price target from USD 73 to USD 97.



Vallourec: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 21 to EUR 28.



Valneva: Goldman Sachs downgrades from neutral to sell with a price target reduced from EUR 3.25 to EUR 2.15.



Veolia Environnement: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 33 to EUR 37.90.



Vivendi: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 2.41 to EUR 2.53. Deutsche Bank remains at hold and raises the price target from EUR 2.20 to EUR 2.50.