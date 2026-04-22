BNP Paribas: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and trims the price target from EUR 103 to EUR 102.
Carrefour: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18 to EUR 19.
Eiffage: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 185 to EUR 186.
Ekinops: Stifel remains at hold with a price target raised from EUR 2.10 to EUR 2.65.
Fdj United: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 28 to EUR 27.
Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 10 to EUR 11.
Mercialys: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 15.10 to EUR 15.50.
Société Générale: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 82 to EUR 84.
Stellantis: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 6 to EUR 7.
Thales: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 260 to EUR 255.
TotalEnergies: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation and raises the price target from USD 73 to USD 97.
Vallourec: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 21 to EUR 28.
Valneva: Goldman Sachs downgrades from neutral to sell with a price target reduced from EUR 3.25 to EUR 2.15.
Veolia Environnement: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 33 to EUR 37.90.
Vivendi: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 2.41 to EUR 2.53. Deutsche Bank remains at hold and raises the price target from EUR 2.20 to EUR 2.50.
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. Valneva takes a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying its deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.
Valneva has a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently markets three proprietary travel vaccines.
Revenues from its growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of its vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against other global public health threats.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.