French Analyst Views: Price targets raised for Bouygues, Nexans and Spie

This morning sees several price target upgrades for Air Liquide, Bouygues and Spie, though downward adjustments prevail, notably for Airbus, FDJ and Hermès.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/29/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air Liquide: Citi maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 207 to EUR 210.



Airbus: RBC Capital remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 225 to EUR 200.



Alten: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 83.60 to EUR 82.90.



Aéroports De Paris: Jefferies remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 126 to EUR 121.



Bouygues: New Street Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 56 to EUR 61.



Compagnie Des Alpes: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 30.60 to EUR 30.20.



FDJ United: JP Morgan maintains its underweight rating and cuts the price target from EUR 22 to EUR 20.



Hermès International: CICC maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 2100 to EUR 1900.



Nexans: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 132 to EUR 140.



Spie: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from EUR 48 to EUR 56.