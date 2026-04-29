Air Liquide: Citi maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 207 to EUR 210.

Airbus: RBC Capital remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 225 to EUR 200.

Alten: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy rating and trims the price target from EUR 83.60 to EUR 82.90.

Aéroports De Paris: Jefferies remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 126 to EUR 121.

Bouygues: New Street Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 56 to EUR 61.

Compagnie Des Alpes: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 30.60 to EUR 30.20.

FDJ United: JP Morgan maintains its underweight rating and cuts the price target from EUR 22 to EUR 20.

Hermès International: CICC maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from EUR 2100 to EUR 1900.

Nexans: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 132 to EUR 140.

Spie: JP Morgan maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from EUR 48 to EUR 56.