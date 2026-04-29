Generac has raised its growth outlook after posting quarterly results that beat expectations. The group now forecasts net sales growth for 2024 in the mid-to-high single-digit range, compared to a previous estimate at the midpoint of that range. This revision is supported by solid demand for standby generators, fueled by the increased frequency of extreme weather events and concerns regarding power grid reliability.
The company is also capitalizing on the data center boom, with a ramp-up in its order book and progress in qualification processes with major cloud providers. Sales in the commercial and industrial segment jumped by approximately 28% during the quarter, while the residential business, the primary revenue driver, grew by 1%. Generac has also reorganized its operations into two divisions, Residential and Commercial & Industrial, to better align with evolving demand.
Q1 revenue reached $1.06bn, slightly ahead of the $1.05bn expected. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.80, significantly beating the $1.33 forecast. Following these announcements, the group's shares jumped about14% trading, reflecting investor confidence in its growth prospects.
Generac Holdings, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of primary and backup power generation solutions for the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The group's products include generators, energy storage devices, electricity control systems, electrical equipment, etc. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- equipment for the residential sector (53.9%): backup, portable and motorized generators powered by natural gas, propane or fuel, switches, etc.;
- equipment for the industrial and commercial sectors (34.6%): stationary, containerized, industrial and backup generators fueled by natural gas, propane, fuel, etc., advanced systems and energy control software platforms, switches, modular power systems, etc.;
- other (11.5%).
The United States account for 82.5% of net sales.
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