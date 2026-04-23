Getlink revenue rises 15% at constant exchange rates in Q1

Getlink reported revenue of 371 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 15% at constant exchange rates, driven by positive contributions from its three divisions: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and Eleclink.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/23/2026 at 03:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At 258 million euros, revenue for Eurotunnel, the division operating the Channel Tunnel, increased by 4%, "driven by solid rail network traffic, the continued success of LeShuttle's commercial strategy, and resilience in the face of rising oil prices."



Revenue for the rail freight division Europorte grew by 5% to 43 million euros, while Eleclink's revenue more than doubled to 70 million euros, "benefiting from buoyant electricity markets and the interconnection operating at full capacity."



"In a context of high and volatile energy prices, the diversification of the group's business portfolio is a major asset," commented CEO Yann Leriche, who confirmed the target for 2026 recurring EBITDA of between 820 and 860 million euros.