Getlink revenue rises 15% at constant exchange rates in Q1
Getlink reported revenue of 371 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 15% at constant exchange rates, driven by positive contributions from its three divisions: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and Eleclink.
At 258 million euros, revenue for Eurotunnel, the division operating the Channel Tunnel, increased by 4%, "driven by solid rail network traffic, the continued success of LeShuttle's commercial strategy, and resilience in the face of rising oil prices."
Revenue for the rail freight division Europorte grew by 5% to 43 million euros, while Eleclink's revenue more than doubled to 70 million euros, "benefiting from buoyant electricity markets and the interconnection operating at full capacity."
"In a context of high and volatile energy prices, the diversification of the group's business portfolio is a major asset," commented CEO Yann Leriche, who confirmed the target for 2026 recurring EBITDA of between 820 and 860 million euros.
Getlink SE manages and operates a railroad tunnel under the English Channel connecting continental Europe and the United Kingdom (the Channel Tunnel). Getlink SE operates and directly markets a shuttle service through the Channel Tunnel carrying passenger and freight vehicles. It also manages the passage of high-speed trains (Eurostar) and rail freight services of other train operators through the Channel Tunnel. The Group also controls Europorte (including GB Railfreight in the United Kingdom) which provides a wide range of integrated rail freight services both in France and in the United Kingdom. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- shuttle services (46.3%): 24 shuttles operated between Calais (France) and Folkestone (the United Kingdom), consisting of 15 freight shuttles transporting trucks and 9 passenger shuttles transporting cars and coaches;
- railway services (25.7%): Getlink SE ensures proper passage through the tunnel of Eurostar passenger trains and freight trains operated by other train operators;
- construction and operation of the electrical interconnection under the English Channel (14.1%; ElecLink);
- freight railway transport (10.8%; Europorte);
- other (3.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.