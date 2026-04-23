At 258 million euros, revenue for Eurotunnel, the division operating the Channel Tunnel, increased by 4%, "driven by solid rail network traffic, the continued success of LeShuttle's commercial strategy, and resilience in the face of rising oil prices."

Revenue for the rail freight division Europorte grew by 5% to 43 million euros, while Eleclink's revenue more than doubled to 70 million euros, "benefiting from buoyant electricity markets and the interconnection operating at full capacity."

"In a context of high and volatile energy prices, the diversification of the group's business portfolio is a major asset," commented CEO Yann Leriche, who confirmed the target for 2026 recurring EBITDA of between 820 and 860 million euros.