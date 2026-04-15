GL Events Live posted revenue of 251.5 million euros, up 28.7% from 195.5 million euros in Q1 2025. The division recorded 31% growth on a like-for-like basis.

GL Events Exhibitions generated revenue of 93.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, a period impacted by unfavorable biennial effects, resulting in a 24% decline compared to Q1 2025 and a 24.1% drop on a like-for-like basis.

GL Events Venues reported Q1 2026 revenue of 122.8 million euros, up 10.4% compared to Q1 2025 and 9.4% on a like-for-like basis.

Despite a persistently unstable geopolitical environment, GL Events anticipates another year of growth driven by the GL Events Live and GL Events Venues divisions:

- Like-for-like revenue growth exceeding 8%
- An increase in operating profit
- A capital expenditure program of approximately 80 million euros

Furthermore, excluding M&A transactions currently under review or being finalized, the group's net debt is expected to continue its slight decline, with financing ratios set to improve.