In the first quarter of 2026, GL Events reported revenue of 468.1 million euros, representing an 8.9% increase compared to Q1 2025 and 9.4% growth on a like-for-like basis. International operations accounted for 51% of revenue during the period, up from 49% in the same quarter of 2025.
GL Events Live posted revenue of 251.5 million euros, up 28.7% from 195.5 million euros in Q1 2025. The division recorded 31% growth on a like-for-like basis.
GL Events Exhibitions generated revenue of 93.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, a period impacted by unfavorable biennial effects, resulting in a 24% decline compared to Q1 2025 and a 24.1% drop on a like-for-like basis.
GL Events Venues reported Q1 2026 revenue of 122.8 million euros, up 10.4% compared to Q1 2025 and 9.4% on a like-for-like basis.
Despite a persistently unstable geopolitical environment, GL Events anticipates another year of growth driven by the GL Events Live and GL Events Venues divisions:
- Like-for-like revenue growth exceeding 8% - An increase in operating profit - A capital expenditure program of approximately 80 million euros
Furthermore, excluding M&A transactions currently under review or being finalized, the group's net debt is expected to continue its slight decline, with financing ratios set to improve.
GL events is an integrated actor in the event industry. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Event engineering and logistics (56.2%; GL events Live);
- Event space management (29.9%; GL events Venues);
- Organisation of trade fairs, congresses and events (13,9%; GL events Exhibitions).
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