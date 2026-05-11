Global markets live: Alphabet, Cerebras, Compass, GSK, Rockwool…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Alphabet files for a five-part yen-denominated notes offering to support AI infrastructure investments.

Cerebras raises its IPO price range to $150-$160 due to record demand, targeting the largest U.S. IPO of 2026.

Circle reports a 20% rise in revenue and reserve income driven by increased USDC adoption amid market volatility.

Compass Group raises its annual and 2026 profit outlook following strong workplace dining demand and new contract wins.

KKR Alternative Assets L.P. announces a cash tender offer for up to $150 million of FS KKR Capital Corp. common stock at $11.00 per share. Europe: GSK PLC announces a GBP2.0 billion share buyback and an exclusive partnership with Sino Biopharmaceutical for hepatitis B treatment in China.

Rockwool raises its 2026 sales growth forecast to 3-6% and increases its investment plan to €700m.

TKMS reports higher-than-expected first-half earnings and sales, driven by increased demand for submarines and a $24 billion order backlog.

Asos PLC sells its Lichfield fulfilment centre to Marks & Spencer for £66 million, boosting its share price.

Fortinova reports a 12.8% rise in rental income and a 7.3% increase in operating net profit for Q1 2026.

Balder sets the exchange ratio for distributing 90,501,180 Norion Bank shares, with each Balder share entitling the holder to 0.0769 Norion shares. Rest of World: Reliance Jio Platforms focuses on a pure capital raise for its Mumbai listing, foregoing exit opportunities for some shareholders.

Syria partners with Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding for its first deep-water oil and gas exploration project.

CSL reduces its fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, announcing $5 billion in non-cash impairments.

China exports more electric vehicles than gasoline or diesel cars for the first time in April.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son considers up to a $100 billion investment in a French AI data-center project.

JX Advanced Metals will launch a €250 billion convertible bond-financed share buyback worth up to $1.59 billion.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser announces the company can increase production to 12 million barrels per day within three weeks if needed.

Yagi Co Ltd will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split, retire 9.19% of its outstanding shares, and initiate a share buyback program.