Global markets live: Alphabet, Cerebras, Compass, GSK, Rockwool…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet files for a five-part yen-denominated notes offering to support AI infrastructure investments.
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Cerebras raises its IPO price range to $150-$160 due to record demand, targeting the largest U.S. IPO of 2026.
- Circle reports a 20% rise in revenue and reserve income driven by increased USDC adoption amid market volatility.
- Compass Group raises its annual and 2026 profit outlook following strong workplace dining demand and new contract wins.
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KKR Alternative Assets L.P. announces a cash tender offer for up to $150 million of FS KKR Capital Corp. common stock at $11.00 per share.
Europe:
- GSK PLC announces a GBP2.0 billion share buyback and an exclusive partnership with Sino Biopharmaceutical for hepatitis B treatment in China.
- Rockwool raises its 2026 sales growth forecast to 3-6% and increases its investment plan to €700m.
- TKMS reports higher-than-expected first-half earnings and sales, driven by increased demand for submarines and a $24 billion order backlog.
- Asos PLC sells its Lichfield fulfilment centre to Marks & Spencer for £66 million, boosting its share price.
- Fortinova reports a 12.8% rise in rental income and a 7.3% increase in operating net profit for Q1 2026.
- Balder sets the exchange ratio for distributing 90,501,180 Norion Bank shares, with each Balder share entitling the holder to 0.0769 Norion shares.
Rest of World:
- Reliance Jio Platforms focuses on a pure capital raise for its Mumbai listing, foregoing exit opportunities for some shareholders.
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Syria partners with Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding for its first deep-water oil and gas exploration project.
- CSL reduces its fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, announcing $5 billion in non-cash impairments.
- China exports more electric vehicles than gasoline or diesel cars for the first time in April.
- SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son considers up to a $100 billion investment in a French AI data-center project.
- JX Advanced Metals will launch a €250 billion convertible bond-financed share buyback worth up to $1.59 billion.
- Aramco CEO Amin Nasser announces the company can increase production to 12 million barrels per day within three weeks if needed.
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Yagi Co Ltd will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split, retire 9.19% of its outstanding shares, and initiate a share buyback program.
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