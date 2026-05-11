North America:

  • Alphabet files for a five-part yen-denominated notes offering to support AI infrastructure investments.
  • Cerebras raises its IPO price range to $150-$160 due to record demand, targeting the largest U.S. IPO of 2026.
  • Circle reports a 20% rise in revenue and reserve income driven by increased USDC adoption amid market volatility.
  • Compass Group raises its annual and 2026 profit outlook following strong workplace dining demand and new contract wins.
  • KKR Alternative Assets L.P. announces a cash tender offer for up to $150 million of FS KKR Capital Corp. common stock at $11.00 per share.

Europe:

  • GSK PLC announces a GBP2.0 billion share buyback and an exclusive partnership with Sino Biopharmaceutical for hepatitis B treatment in China.
  • Rockwool raises its 2026 sales growth forecast to 3-6% and increases its investment plan to €700m.
  • TKMS reports higher-than-expected first-half earnings and sales, driven by increased demand for submarines and a $24 billion order backlog.
  • Asos PLC sells its Lichfield fulfilment centre to Marks & Spencer for £66 million, boosting its share price.
  • Fortinova reports a 12.8% rise in rental income and a 7.3% increase in operating net profit for Q1 2026.
  • Balder sets the exchange ratio for distributing 90,501,180 Norion Bank shares, with each Balder share entitling the holder to 0.0769 Norion shares.

Rest of World:

  • Reliance Jio Platforms focuses on a pure capital raise for its Mumbai listing, foregoing exit opportunities for some shareholders.
  • Syria partners with Chevron and Qatar’s UCC Holding for its first deep-water oil and gas exploration project.
  • CSL reduces its fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, announcing $5 billion in non-cash impairments.
  • China exports more electric vehicles than gasoline or diesel cars for the first time in April.
  • SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son considers up to a $100 billion investment in a French AI data-center project.
  • JX Advanced Metals will launch a €250 billion convertible bond-financed share buyback worth up to $1.59 billion.
  • Aramco CEO Amin Nasser announces the company can increase production to 12 million barrels per day within three weeks if needed.
  • Yagi Co Ltd will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split, retire 9.19% of its outstanding shares, and initiate a share buyback program.