Global markets live: Alphabet, Ford Motor, Adobe, Snap, Tesco…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Alphabet stands to realize a $100 billion windfall from its stake in SpaceX, according to Bloomberg News.

Cadence partners with Google to integrate its ChipStack AI Super Agent with Google's Gemini AI model and Google Cloud services.

Ford Motor Co . announces the departure of Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer Doug Field as the company reorganizes its EV and manufacturing divisions.

announces the departure of Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer Doug Field as the company reorganizes its EV and manufacturing divisions. Pernod Ricard said its talks with Brown-Forman are still ongoing, while a competing bid from Sazerac has complicated the situation.

said its talks with Brown-Forman are still ongoing, while a competing bid from Sazerac has complicated the situation. Adobe launched a new Firefly AI assistant for its creative software suite and said the tool will also connect with Anthropic’s Claude.

launched a new Firefly AI assistant for its creative software suite and said the tool will also connect with Anthropic’s Claude. Johnson Controls is considering selling off businesses valued at up to $4.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

is considering selling off businesses valued at up to $4.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. Snap is laying off 1,000 people, citing advances in AI.

is laying off 1,000 people, citing advances in AI. Live Nation Entertainment has illegally monopolised the ticketing market, according to a federal jury in New York.

has illegally monopolised the ticketing market, according to a federal jury in New York. PPG is acquiring road marking manufacturer Ozark Materials.

is acquiring road marking manufacturer Ozark Materials. L3Harris has announced a $1 billion expansion to boost its production of solid-propellant rocket motors in Virginia. Europe: Tesco reports stronger-than-expected FY 2026 results, raises free cash-flow guidance, announces a £750 million share buyback, and widens its 2026/27 operating-profit guidance.

Pernod Ricard reports flat Q3 organic net sales, beats expectations due to Chinese New Year timing and Indian market growth.

Renault aims to make India one of its top three markets by 2030, launching seven new vehicles, including electric models.

Entain PLC leads FTSE 100 gains with a 7.5% jump after reaffirming its 2026 guidance following solid first-quarter growth.

EasyJet forecasts a wider first-half loss of £540-560 million due to higher fuel and legal costs. Rest of World: TSMC reports a 58% jump in first-quarter net profit to a record $18.2 billion, surpassing forecasts amid strong demand for AI processors.

Viva Energy Group reports a significant fire at its Geelong refinery, disrupting fuel production.

Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Daikin Industries, urging the company to improve margins and enhance shareholder returns.

Repsol regains operational control of its Venezuelan oil assets and plans to increase production by 50% within a year.

Wipro Ltd reports Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹35.02 billion, slightly below consensus, and announces a record share buyback of up to ₹150 billion.