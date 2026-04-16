Global markets live: Alphabet, Ford Motor, Adobe, Snap, Tesco…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Alphabet stands to realize a $100 billion windfall from its stake in SpaceX, according to Bloomberg News.
- Cadence partners with Google to integrate its ChipStack AI Super Agent with Google's Gemini AI model and Google Cloud services.
- Ford Motor Co. announces the departure of Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer Doug Field as the company reorganizes its EV and manufacturing divisions.
- Pernod Ricard said its talks with Brown-Forman are still ongoing, while a competing bid from Sazerac has complicated the situation.
- Adobe launched a new Firefly AI assistant for its creative software suite and said the tool will also connect with Anthropic’s Claude.
- Johnson Controls is considering selling off businesses valued at up to $4.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- Snap is laying off 1,000 people, citing advances in AI.
- Live Nation Entertainment has illegally monopolised the ticketing market, according to a federal jury in New York.
- PPG is acquiring road marking manufacturer Ozark Materials.
- L3Harris has announced a $1 billion expansion to boost its production of solid-propellant rocket motors in Virginia.
Europe:
- Tesco reports stronger-than-expected FY 2026 results, raises free cash-flow guidance, announces a £750 million share buyback, and widens its 2026/27 operating-profit guidance.
- Pernod Ricard reports flat Q3 organic net sales, beats expectations due to Chinese New Year timing and Indian market growth.
- Renault aims to make India one of its top three markets by 2030, launching seven new vehicles, including electric models.
- Entain PLC leads FTSE 100 gains with a 7.5% jump after reaffirming its 2026 guidance following solid first-quarter growth.
- EasyJet forecasts a wider first-half loss of £540-560 million due to higher fuel and legal costs.
Rest of World:
- TSMC reports a 58% jump in first-quarter net profit to a record $18.2 billion, surpassing forecasts amid strong demand for AI processors.
- Viva Energy Group reports a significant fire at its Geelong refinery, disrupting fuel production.
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Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Daikin Industries, urging the company to improve margins and enhance shareholder returns.
- Repsol regains operational control of its Venezuelan oil assets and plans to increase production by 50% within a year.
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Wipro Ltd reports Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹35.02 billion, slightly below consensus, and announces a record share buyback of up to ₹150 billion.
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