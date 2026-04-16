North America:

  • Alphabet stands to realize a $100 billion windfall from its stake in SpaceX, according to Bloomberg News.
  • Cadence partners with Google to integrate its ChipStack AI Super Agent with Google's Gemini AI model and Google Cloud services.
  • Ford Motor Co. announces the departure of Chief EV, Digital and Design Officer Doug Field as the company reorganizes its EV and manufacturing divisions.
  • Pernod Ricard said its talks with Brown-Forman are still ongoing, while a competing bid from Sazerac has complicated the situation.
  • Adobe launched a new Firefly AI assistant for its creative software suite and said the tool will also connect with Anthropic’s Claude.
  • Johnson Controls is considering selling off businesses valued at up to $4.5 billion, according to Bloomberg.
  • Snap is laying off 1,000 people, citing advances in AI.
  • Live Nation Entertainment has illegally monopolised the ticketing market, according to a federal jury in New York.
  • PPG is acquiring road marking manufacturer Ozark Materials.
  • L3Harris has announced a $1 billion expansion to boost its production of solid-propellant rocket motors in Virginia.

Europe:

  • Tesco reports stronger-than-expected FY 2026 results, raises free cash-flow guidance, announces a £750 million share buyback, and widens its 2026/27 operating-profit guidance.
  • Pernod Ricard reports flat Q3 organic net sales, beats expectations due to Chinese New Year timing and Indian market growth.
  • Renault aims to make India one of its top three markets by 2030, launching seven new vehicles, including electric models.
  • Entain PLC leads FTSE 100 gains with a 7.5% jump after reaffirming its 2026 guidance following solid first-quarter growth.
  • EasyJet forecasts a wider first-half loss of £540-560 million due to higher fuel and legal costs.

Rest of World:

  • TSMC reports a 58% jump in first-quarter net profit to a record $18.2 billion, surpassing forecasts amid strong demand for AI processors.
  • Viva Energy Group reports a significant fire at its Geelong refinery, disrupting fuel production.
  • Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Daikin Industries, urging the company to improve margins and enhance shareholder returns.
  • Repsol regains operational control of its Venezuelan oil assets and plans to increase production by 50% within a year.
  • Wipro Ltd reports Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹35.02 billion, slightly below consensus, and announces a record share buyback of up to ₹150 billion.