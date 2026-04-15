Global markets live: Amazon, BoA, Broadcom, Gitlab, Stellantis…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Amazon acquires Globalstar for $11.5 billion to build a satellite network aimed at competing with SpaceX's Starlink.
- Bank of America reports a 25% year-over-year rise in Q1 net income to $8.6 billion, driven by increased trading activity and a rebound in M&A boosting investment banking fees.
- Meta and Broadcom extend their long-term partnership to develop custom silicon for AI accelerator chips, committing significant computing capacity through 2029.
- Microsoft acquires Stargate data center from OpenAI in Norway, enhancing its regional data infrastructure.
- Walmart launches Upstream Facility Services, a new business unit providing HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services.
- GitLab shares rise 5% after announcing an expanded AI collaboration with Google Cloud, integrating Gemini models via Vertex AI.
- PNC Financial Services Group reports a rise in Q1 2026 net income and profit, driven by the FirstBank acquisition, strong loan growth, and higher net interest income, while projecting FY26 revenue and net interest income growth.
- IONNA and Circle K partner to deploy EV chargers at Circle K sites in the U.S., launching by end-2026 with further expansion in 2027.
Europe:
- Stellantis reports a 12% year-over-year increase in first-quarter vehicle shipments, reaching approximately 1.4 million units, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe.
- Kering reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of €3.57 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of €3.59 billion, with Gucci's sales declining 8% year-on-year to €1.35 billion amid mixed regional performance and upcoming strategic plans.
- Lufthansa faces persistent labor strikes, causing significant flight cancellations, operational risks, and a 2.6% drop in its shares, while disputes with the pilots' union over arbitration remain unresolved.
- Hermès reports weaker-than-expected Q1 sales growth, impacted by the Iran war and reduced tourism, with a 5.6% rise at constant exchange rates and double-digit growth in the Americas, Japan, and Europe (excluding France).
- ASML reports Q1 2024 revenue of €8.77 B, exceeding expectations, and raises its 2026 sales guidance to €36–40 B, driven by strong AI chip demand.
Rest of World:
- China has mandated Maersk and MSC to cease operations at Panama Canal ports, affecting global shipping logistics.
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DEEPX expands its partnership with Hyundai to develop a generative-AI robot computing platform using its second-generation chips, while preparing for an IPO and a 600 billion-won funding round.
- Daiichi Sankyo is selling its over-the-counter drug business to Suntory Holdings for $1.55 billion, shifting focus to oncology drug discovery.
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Astor Holding sold a 5.99% stake in Astor Enerji for 11.2 billion lira through an accelerated bookbuilding process.
- KKR will invest $820 million in Samsung SDS through convertible bonds to acquire a minority stake and enhance its AI solutions portfolio.
- Vedanta's Singhitarai power plant in Chhattisgarh experienced a boiler explosion resulting in 14 deaths, 20 injuries, and the shutdown of its 600-MW coal plant.
- Huaqin announces a HK$4.55 billion IPO in Hong Kong to fund R&D, manufacturing expansion, and strategic investments.
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Suelopetrol raises concerns over Chevron's unnotified stake increase in a Venezuelan joint venture, denying any authorization for the change and emphasizing governance issues.
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