Global markets live: Amazon, BoA, Broadcom, Gitlab, Stellantis…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Amazon acquires Globalstar for $11.5 billion to build a satellite network aimed at competing with SpaceX's Starlink.

Bank of America reports a 25% year-over-year rise in Q1 net income to $8.6 billion, driven by increased trading activity and a rebound in M&A boosting investment banking fees.

Meta and Broadcom extend their long-term partnership to develop custom silicon for AI accelerator chips, committing significant computing capacity through 2029.

Microsoft acquires Stargate data center from OpenAI in Norway, enhancing its regional data infrastructure.

Walmart launches Upstream Facility Services, a new business unit providing HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services.

GitLab shares rise 5% after announcing an expanded AI collaboration with Google Cloud, integrating Gemini models via Vertex AI.

PNC Financial Services Group reports a rise in Q1 2026 net income and profit, driven by the FirstBank acquisition, strong loan growth, and higher net interest income, while projecting FY26 revenue and net interest income growth.

IONNA and Circle K partner to deploy EV chargers at Circle K sites in the U.S., launching by end-2026 with further expansion in 2027. Europe: Stellantis reports a 12% year-over-year increase in first-quarter vehicle shipments, reaching approximately 1.4 million units, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe.

Kering reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of €3.57 billion, slightly below the consensus estimate of €3.59 billion, with Gucci 's sales declining 8% year-on-year to €1.35 billion amid mixed regional performance and upcoming strategic plans.

's sales declining 8% year-on-year to €1.35 billion amid mixed regional performance and upcoming strategic plans. Lufthansa faces persistent labor strikes, causing significant flight cancellations, operational risks, and a 2.6% drop in its shares, while disputes with the pilots' union over arbitration remain unresolved.

Hermès reports weaker-than-expected Q1 sales growth, impacted by the Iran war and reduced tourism, with a 5.6% rise at constant exchange rates and double-digit growth in the Americas, Japan, and Europe (excluding France).

ASML reports Q1 2024 revenue of €8.77 B, exceeding expectations, and raises its 2026 sales guidance to €36–40 B, driven by strong AI chip demand. Rest of World: China has mandated Maersk and MSC to cease operations at Panama Canal ports, affecting global shipping logistics.

DEEPX expands its partnership with Hyundai to develop a generative-AI robot computing platform using its second-generation chips, while preparing for an IPO and a 600 billion-won funding round.

Daiichi Sankyo is selling its over-the-counter drug business to Suntory Holdings for $1.55 billion, shifting focus to oncology drug discovery.

Astor Holding sold a 5.99% stake in Astor Enerji for 11.2 billion lira through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

KKR will invest $820 million in Samsung SDS through convertible bonds to acquire a minority stake and enhance its AI solutions portfolio.

Vedanta's Singhitarai power plant in Chhattisgarh experienced a boiler explosion resulting in 14 deaths, 20 injuries, and the shutdown of its 600-MW coal plant.

Huaqin announces a HK$4.55 billion IPO in Hong Kong to fund R&D, manufacturing expansion, and strategic investments.

Suelopetrol raises concerns over Chevron's unnotified stake increase in a Venezuelan joint venture, denying any authorization for the change and emphasizing governance issues.