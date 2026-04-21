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Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Estée Lauder has asked JPMorgan to arrange about $5.9 billion in financing for its potential acquisition of Puig.

has asked JPMorgan to arrange about $5.9 billion in financing for its potential acquisition of Puig. Amazon will invest up to $25 billion more in Anthropic, while Anthropic commits to spending over $100 billion on Amazon cloud infrastructure over the next decade.

will invest up to $25 billion more in Anthropic, while Anthropic commits to spending over $100 billion on Amazon cloud infrastructure over the next decade. JPMorgan is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to launch actively managed ETFs in China.

is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to launch actively managed ETFs in China. Global space-sector funding hit a record in Q1 2026, helped by stronger late-stage rounds and investor excitement around a possible SpaceX IPO.

SpaceX IPO. Applied Materials added Advantest as a partner in its chip-manufacturing innovation platform to better connect production and final-device testing.

added Advantest as a partner in its chip-manufacturing innovation platform to better connect production and final-device testing. Boeing received a firm order from Ethiopian Airlines for six 787-9 Dreamliner jets.

received a firm order from Ethiopian Airlines for six 787-9 Dreamliner jets. Tesla settled a Florida wrongful-death lawsuit tied to a 2018 crash just before trial.

settled a Florida wrongful-death lawsuit tied to a 2018 crash just before trial. Apple named hardware chief John Ternus as its next CEO, with Tim Cook becoming executive chairman on September 1.

named hardware chief John Ternus as its next CEO, with Tim Cook becoming executive chairman on September 1. JPMorgan is expanding its $1.5 trillion national security financing initiative into Europe.

is expanding its $1.5 trillion national security financing initiative into Europe. General Motors urges its shareholders to reject the proposal to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

urges its shareholders to reject the proposal to separate the roles of chairman and CEO. ServiceNow completes the acquisition of Armis.

completes the acquisition of Armis. Uber Technologies declares an 11.52% passive stake in Lucid Group. Europe: Volkswagen Group in China announces an AI roadmap to integrate AI agents into its vehicles.

UniCredit will exercise its option to early redeem €1 billion of fixed-rate resettable notes due June 3, 2026.

Commerzbank rejects UniCredit's €1.7 billion turnaround proposal and hostile takeover bid.

Thales reports Q1 2026 revenue of €5.32bn, with a 23% rise in orders driven by defense demand.

Rio Tinto reported a 13% increase in Q1 iron ore production, addressing supply chain challenges.

ENGIE reports a 7.1 TWh drop in volumes due to mild temperatures, impacting revenue and profitability.

SKF reports Q1 adjusted operating profit of SEK 2,951 million, driven by strong pricing and Asia-region sales growth.

Getinge's Q1 2026 adjusted EBITA was 824 million SEK, with revenue falling 10.5% to 7.44 billion SEK.

EQT AB announces the closing of its Asia-focused private equity fund, BPEA IX, with $15.6 billion in total commitments.

Arcelik sells its 60% stake in Arcelik Hitachi to Hitachi Global Life Solutions for an initial $205 million cash payment. Rest of World: CATL introduces the Qilin battery, offering a 1,000-km driving range while meeting global energy-efficiency regulations.

TSMC Global acquires fixed-income securities totaling $28.1 million.

NABARD accepted Rs 42.50 billion in bids for the reissue of its 7.44% July 2029 bonds.

Summit Digitel Infrastructure accepted 19 billion rupee bonds at a 7.86% coupon for a 15-year maturity.

L&T Finance accepted bids for a 5 billion rupee bond issue maturing in 5 years 2 months, offering a 7.7942% coupon.

Nojima Corp will acquire Hitachi's appliance unit for over $630 million.