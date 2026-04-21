Global markets live: GM, ServiceNow, Uber, Apple, Tesla…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Estée Lauder has asked JPMorgan to arrange about $5.9 billion in financing for its potential acquisition of Puig.
- Amazon will invest up to $25 billion more in Anthropic, while Anthropic commits to spending over $100 billion on Amazon cloud infrastructure over the next decade.
- JPMorgan is seeking Chinese regulatory approval to launch actively managed ETFs in China.
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Global space-sector funding hit a record in Q1 2026, helped by stronger late-stage rounds and investor excitement around a possible SpaceX IPO.
- Applied Materials added Advantest as a partner in its chip-manufacturing innovation platform to better connect production and final-device testing.
- Boeing received a firm order from Ethiopian Airlines for six 787-9 Dreamliner jets.
- Tesla settled a Florida wrongful-death lawsuit tied to a 2018 crash just before trial.
- Apple named hardware chief John Ternus as its next CEO, with Tim Cook becoming executive chairman on September 1.
- JPMorgan is expanding its $1.5 trillion national security financing initiative into Europe.
- General Motors urges its shareholders to reject the proposal to separate the roles of chairman and CEO.
- ServiceNow completes the acquisition of Armis.
- Uber Technologies declares an 11.52% passive stake in Lucid Group.
Europe:
- Volkswagen Group in China announces an AI roadmap to integrate AI agents into its vehicles.
- UniCredit will exercise its option to early redeem €1 billion of fixed-rate resettable notes due June 3, 2026.
- Commerzbank rejects UniCredit's €1.7 billion turnaround proposal and hostile takeover bid.
- Thales reports Q1 2026 revenue of €5.32bn, with a 23% rise in orders driven by defense demand.
- Rio Tinto reported a 13% increase in Q1 iron ore production, addressing supply chain challenges.
- ENGIE reports a 7.1 TWh drop in volumes due to mild temperatures, impacting revenue and profitability.
- SKF reports Q1 adjusted operating profit of SEK 2,951 million, driven by strong pricing and Asia-region sales growth.
- Getinge's Q1 2026 adjusted EBITA was 824 million SEK, with revenue falling 10.5% to 7.44 billion SEK.
- EQT AB announces the closing of its Asia-focused private equity fund, BPEA IX, with $15.6 billion in total commitments.
- Arcelik sells its 60% stake in Arcelik Hitachi to Hitachi Global Life Solutions for an initial $205 million cash payment.
Rest of World:
- CATL introduces the Qilin battery, offering a 1,000-km driving range while meeting global energy-efficiency regulations.
- TSMC Global acquires fixed-income securities totaling $28.1 million.
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NABARD accepted Rs 42.50 billion in bids for the reissue of its 7.44% July 2029 bonds.
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Summit Digitel Infrastructure accepted 19 billion rupee bonds at a 7.86% coupon for a 15-year maturity.
- L&T Finance accepted bids for a 5 billion rupee bond issue maturing in 5 years 2 months, offering a 7.7942% coupon.
- Nojima Corp will acquire Hitachi's appliance unit for over $630 million.
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