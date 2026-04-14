Global markets live: JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Wells Fargo, Chevron, Blackrock…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- JPMorgan Chase reported record Q1 2026 trading revenue of $11.6 billion, a 20% year-over-year increase.
- Amazon acquires Globalstar for $11.57 billion to enhance its LEO satellite network.
- Wells Fargo reported a Q1 net profit of $5.25 billion, driven by higher interest income.
- Chevron consolidates its Venezuelan oil operations through an asset swap with PDVSA.
- BlackRock reports a $2.21 billion first-quarter net profit, driven by strong inflows into its active ETFs.
- United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has reportedly pitched a potential merger with American Airlines.
- Citigroup reports a 42% jump in Q1 profit, driven by trading revenue and strong investment-banking fees.
- Johnson & Johnson beats Q1 earnings expectations, driven by strong sales of Darzalex and Tremfya.
Europe:
- LVMH reported Q1 2024 revenue of €19.12 bn, missing expectations due to a decline in fashion and leather goods sales.
- Deutsche Boerse invests $200 million for a 1.5% stake in Kraken's parent company, Payward.
- Intertek Group reports a strong start to 2026 and announces a strategic review of its Energy & Infrastructure business.
- BP plc reports an exceptional Q1 oil trading performance amid geopolitical tensions.
- Imperial Brands reaffirms full-year guidance following a positive start to its 2030 transformation plan.
- Antofagasta highlights rising fuel and sulfuric acid costs as key concerns.
- Telecom Italia extends the long-stop date for the sale of Sparkle to 15 October 2026.
- Lufthansa faces significant operational disruptions due to a multi-day pilots' strike.
Rest of World:
- OpenAI faces scrutiny over its $852 billion valuation as it pivots toward enterprise markets.
- Evergrande liquidators select a bidder to sell the majority stake in its property services arm.
- Infroneer Holdings Inc plans to acquire all shares of Swing Corporation in a deal valued at over 90 billion yen.
- Petrobras resumes construction of its UFN III nitrogen fertilizer plant in Mato Grosso do Sul.
- Nissan announces plans to reduce its global lineup and deploy AI driving technology across its vehicles.
- Westpac anticipates a A$75 million reduction in its first-half 2026 net profit due to Middle East conflict impacts.
- Yancoal Australia has agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Queensland's Kestrel coking coal mine for up to $2.4 billion.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026