Global markets live: Merck, Regeneron, Ford, Lululemon, Brambles…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- NextEra Energy completes a $66.8 billion all-stock acquisition of Dominion Energy, becoming North America's largest regulated electric utility.
- Merck & Co. reports positive results for its experimental uterine cancer drug, sacituzumab tirutamotecan, in a late-stage trial.
- Regeneron shares drop 11.8% premarket after its melanoma drug combination fails in a phase III trial.
- Boston Scientific enters a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement and invests $1.5 billion in MiRus LLC.
- Ford signs a five-year deal with EDF for battery storage capacity and plans to launch seven new models in Europe by 2029.
- Lululemon Athletica faces a board nomination dispute with founder Chip Wilson.
- Bitcoin Depot Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announces asset sales, and sees shares drop nearly 75%.
- Brambles Ltd. lowers 2026 growth guidance and announces a US$400 million share buy-back.
Europe:
- AstraZeneca receives U.S. FDA approval for Baxfendy and Enhertu, targeting multibillion-dollar sales.
- Publicis Groupe acquires LiveRamp for approximately $2.2 billion to boost data and AI capabilities.
- Standard Chartered PLC plans to acquire Zodia Custody’s business to consolidate digital asset custody operations.
- Saab and Scania France secure an order for 17 radar units from the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
-
Corvex Management LP urges Whitbread PLC to consider a sale, criticizing its strategic plan.
- Capita PLC reports 2.9% adjusted revenue growth, driven by Public Service contracts.
- Amplifon agrees to sell its Indian operations to Hearzap to enhance its EBITDA margin.
Rest of World:
- Santos and Repsol achieve first oil production at the Pikka project in Alaska.
-
Einride to go public via SPAC merger with Legato Merger Corp. III, valued at $1.35 billion.
-
CXMT forecasts significant revenue and profit growth driven by an AI-driven memory supercycle.
- GenusPlus Group Ltd projects a 42-48% increase in FY2026 normalised EBITDA.
- Northern Minerals faces divestment orders from Chinese-linked investors by Australia.
-
M1-Simba Telecom merger review suspended, affecting Keppel's $1 billion sale plan for M1.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026