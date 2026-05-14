North America:

  • Microsoft faces UK regulatory probe over potential market dominance in business software.
  • Cisco reports strong earnings, raises revenue forecast, announces $1 billion restructuring with 4,000 job cuts, and emphasizes AI-driven growth.
  • Comcast Corp declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share.
  • Chevron sells $2.17 billion in Asia-Pacific assets to ENEOS Holdings, including a 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company.
  • Biogen reports significant reduction in tau pathology in early Alzheimer's patients, advancing drug to phase III trials.
  • Cerebras prepares for Nasdaq debut after raising $5.55 billion in largest AI-focused IPO this year.
  • Regenxbio reports positive results as RGX-202 therapy achieves primary endpoint in Phase III study for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Europe:

  • Siemens shares reach record high after Q1 earnings exceed expectations, affirming annual growth targets.
  • Vinci secures €990 million contract for UK's HS2 high-speed rail project near Birmingham.
  • Aviva reports 19% YoY growth in general insurance premiums and 49% increase in wealth net flows.
  • ITV in discussions to sell media and entertainment division to Sky, anticipating increased advertising revenue.
  • Burberry reports return to annual profit amid strategic turnaround and new chair appointment.
  • A2A reports Q1 adjusted net profit decline of 11% and 4% drop in EBITDA, despite 15% revenue rise.
  • Versant Media beats first-quarter revenue estimates, driven by licensing deals and streaming traffic.

Rest of World:

  • Samsung Electronics faces potential challenges as labor union threatens 18-day strike.
  • Honda reports first annual loss in nearly 70 years, driven by U.S. tariffs and EV restructuring costs.
  • Air New Zealand forecasts largest annual pre-tax loss in four years due to soaring jet fuel costs.
  • Singapore Airlines reports 57% drop in net profit despite record revenue, citing rising jet-fuel costs.
  • JSW Steel reports Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹163.7 billion, driven by strong steel price recovery.