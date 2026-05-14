Global markets live: Microsoft, Cisco, Biogen, Siemens, Vinci…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Microsoft faces UK regulatory probe over potential market dominance in business software.

Cisco reports strong earnings, raises revenue forecast, announces $1 billion restructuring with 4,000 job cuts, and emphasizes AI-driven growth.

Comcast Corp declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share.

Chevron sells $2.17 billion in Asia-Pacific assets to ENEOS Holdings, including a 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company.

Biogen reports significant reduction in tau pathology in early Alzheimer's patients, advancing drug to phase III trials.

Cerebras prepares for Nasdaq debut after raising $5.55 billion in largest AI-focused IPO this year.

Regenxbio reports positive results as RGX-202 therapy achieves primary endpoint in Phase III study for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Europe: Siemens shares reach record high after Q1 earnings exceed expectations, affirming annual growth targets.

Vinci secures €990 million contract for UK's HS2 high-speed rail project near Birmingham.

Aviva reports 19% YoY growth in general insurance premiums and 49% increase in wealth net flows.

ITV in discussions to sell media and entertainment division to Sky, anticipating increased advertising revenue.

Burberry reports return to annual profit amid strategic turnaround and new chair appointment.

A2A reports Q1 adjusted net profit decline of 11% and 4% drop in EBITDA, despite 15% revenue rise.

Versant Media beats first-quarter revenue estimates, driven by licensing deals and streaming traffic. Rest of World: Samsung Electronics faces potential challenges as labor union threatens 18-day strike.

Honda reports first annual loss in nearly 70 years, driven by U.S. tariffs and EV restructuring costs.

Air New Zealand forecasts largest annual pre-tax loss in four years due to soaring jet fuel costs.

Singapore Airlines reports 57% drop in net profit despite record revenue, citing rising jet-fuel costs.

JSW Steel reports Q4 consolidated net profit of ₹163.7 billion, driven by strong steel price recovery.