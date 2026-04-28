Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% share capital threshold in Pernod Ricard on April 21. The position, held indirectly through controlled subsidiaries, resulted from an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 13,094,900 Pernod Ricard shares representing an equal number of voting rights, equivalent to 5.19% of the share capital and 4.32% of the voting rights of the spirits group.