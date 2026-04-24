Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of April 21, it has crossed below the 5% threshold of Icade's share capital and voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share disposal.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 2,598,529 Icade shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 3.41% of the capital and voting rights of the real estate investment and development company.