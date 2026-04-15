Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of April 8, it crossed above the 5% threshold of Icade's share capital and voting rights through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.
The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 4,005,329 Icade shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.25% of the capital and voting rights of the real estate investment and development firm.
Icade is both a commercial real estate company (assets at 12/31/2025: EUR 6.1 billion, including 100% ownership and joint-venture interests) and a property developer (net sales in 2025: EUR 1.1 billion), operating throughout France. As a long-term partner, Icade responds to changing needs and puts climate issues and the preservation of biodiversity at the heart of its business model, reinventing real estate and contributing to a more sustainable city.
Listed (SIIC) on Euronext Paris, Icade's main shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.