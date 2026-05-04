Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold of Icade's share capital and voting rights on April 22, acting through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 3,996,247 Icade shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.24% of the capital and voting rights of the real estate investment and development firm.