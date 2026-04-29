Groupe Crit confirms recovery in the first quarter

The specialist in temporary staffing and airport services in France and abroad reported consolidated revenue of 785.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 2.5% year-on-year and 3.6% in organic growth on a constant working day basis. This performance confirms the improvement in activity observed since late 2025, both in France and internationally, despite a still uncertain economic environment.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/29/2026 at 12:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In France, revenue rose by 3.5% to 432.1 million euros. International operations also saw growth, with revenue reaching 353.4 million euros, accounting for 45% of the quarterly total. This represents a 3.3% increase at constant scope and exchange rates, and 3.7% organic growth on a constant working day basis.



Temporary staffing, which accounts for 86.8% of the group's business, generated revenue of 682.3 million euros over the period, up 2.5% on a reported basis and 3.6% organically on a constant working day basis, reflecting improved momentum on both sides of the Atlantic.