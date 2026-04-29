In France, revenue rose by 3.5% to 432.1 million euros. International operations also saw growth, with revenue reaching 353.4 million euros, accounting for 45% of the quarterly total. This represents a 3.3% increase at constant scope and exchange rates, and 3.7% organic growth on a constant working day basis.

Temporary staffing, which accounts for 86.8% of the group's business, generated revenue of 682.3 million euros over the period, up 2.5% on a reported basis and 3.6% organically on a constant working day basis, reflecting improved momentum on both sides of the Atlantic.