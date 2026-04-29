Groupe Crit confirms recovery in the first quarter
The specialist in temporary staffing and airport services in France and abroad reported consolidated revenue of 785.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 2.5% year-on-year and 3.6% in organic growth on a constant working day basis. This performance confirms the improvement in activity observed since late 2025, both in France and internationally, despite a still uncertain economic environment.
In France, revenue rose by 3.5% to 432.1 million euros. International operations also saw growth, with revenue reaching 353.4 million euros, accounting for 45% of the quarterly total. This represents a 3.3% increase at constant scope and exchange rates, and 3.7% organic growth on a constant working day basis.
Temporary staffing, which accounts for 86.8% of the group's business, generated revenue of 682.3 million euros over the period, up 2.5% on a reported basis and 3.6% organically on a constant working day basis, reflecting improved momentum on both sides of the Atlantic.
Groupe CRIT specializes in temporary work services. The group also provides airport assistance. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- temporary work services (82.5%): intended for industry, services and building and civil engineering works. At the end of 2024, the group had a network of 809 branches located primarily in France (477);
- airport assistance (13.4%): assistance for aircraft (towing, luggage loading and unloading, fuel and other supplies, etc.), for passengers (registration, security, and luggage handling), and for traffic (flight plan establishment, load control, etc.);
- other (4.1%): primarily engineering and research services (mainly in the automotive and aeronautics sectors) and industrial maintenance consulting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (60.5%), Italy (17.9%), the United States (7.4%), Spain and Portugal (4.5%), Switzerland (4.2%), the United Kingdom (2.4%), Africa (2.2%) and others (0.9%).
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