Saudi Arabia's aggressive Vision 2030 aviation push is flooding domestic runways with record passenger traffic, although ground operators are finding that hyper-growth does not guarantee easy profits. Ask Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS).

Published on 05/13/2026 at 05:21 am EDT - Modified on 05/13/2026 at 07:45 am EDT

Saudi Arabian airports can expect busy times in 2026. All thanks to the government for making it happen through big investments and expansion plans.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the region’s airports handled 140.9 million passengers in 2025, up 9.6% y/y. Furthermore, the National Aviation Strategy under Vision 2030 has set a high ceiling rather than a realistic forecast: 330 million passengers annually by 2030, more than double current throughput.

While that number is aspirational, the capital commitments behind it - new terminals, airport expansions, and privatization initiatives - are real and already reshaping operational volumes.

SGS sits right at the center of Saudi Arabia’s airport services expansion story. However, SGS’ latest quarter report shows that things aren’t completely plain sailing for airport services.

Airline passenger traffic is expanding faster than airport efficiency, especially during Hajj and Umrah peaks (the busiest travel seasons of the year), which pushes service providers into a high-volume, high-pressure operating model. SGS’ recent financial performance confirms that reality: revenues are steady, although profits are getting squeezed because costs - employee pay, overtime hours, equipment expenses, and compliance requirements- are not falling.

Profits take a dive

Investors should be worried. SGS had a rough first quarter. Revenue barely budged—up a measly SAR 1m to SAR 672.5m ($179m), largely flat relative to Q1 25’s SAR 671.5m. Demand continued, thanks to a busy Umrah season, although it tapered off as the quarter ended. However, that's not the real story here.

Net profit for Q1 26 was SAR 60.5m, down 38.1% y/y from SAR 97.6m in Q1 25, only cushioned by a helpful zakat reversal (Islamic tax) that masked how weak underlying operating performance was. Operating profit also fell sharply due to lower gross profit and higher general and administrative expenses, including exceptional non-recurring costs.

Operating cash flow improved to about SAR 192m from SAR 174m, largely thanks to working capital swings rather than stronger earnings. Cash and cash equivalent was SAR 308.3m in Q1 26, better than the SAR 201.6m in Q1 25, implying an increase of roughly SAR 106.7m.

Extra baggage

At SAR 31.3, the share price has fallen by 35.6% over the past year and still a long way off the 52-week high of SAR 51.7, which tells you the market has been steadily re-evaluating its expectations. With a market cap of SAR 5.9bn (USD 1.6bn), skepticism is deliberate.

The stock now trades at a FY 26e P/E of 19.6x, cheaper than its 2-year average of 23.2x. In this case, a discount looks less like a bargain and more like the market asking for proof.

Analysts have mixed opinions: only one says “Buy”, while the other two are on “Hold”, which suggests that analysts do see any upside, but rather are curbing their enthusiasm. However, the average target price of SAR 47.3 implies a chunky 49.6% upside potential. A spread this wide signals uncertainty, not confidence.

In short, until margins stabilize and earnings quality improve, investors will have to wait or stay away.

Turbulence ahead

SGS is a bet on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aviation pivot. Dominating 28 airports with 88 million passengers, the company is a primary beneficiary of national growth but remains fully exposed to domestic shocks and regional geopolitical volatility. With zero geographic diversification, escalating Middle East conflicts or any cooling in Saudi tourism and oil-driven expansion plans would be catastrophic.

The newly minted SAR 500m Riyadh Air contract adds another layer of concentration risk, tethering SGS’ fortunes to a startup with zero operating history. Despite the surface-level scale, hidden vulnerabilities, right from slow collections to margin compression, are mounting. The company needs to demonstrate pricing power, accelerate collections, and stabilize margins, or investors should prepare for a dividend cut and potential capital increase down the road.