On Monday GSK announced a bih regulatory breakthrough for efimosfermin, its experimental treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, also known as "MASH". This disease represents a severe form of fatty liver disease often occurring in patients suffering from obesity, type 2 diabetes, or metabolic disorders, which could progress to cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer.

The drug has received "Breakthrough Therapy" designation from the US FDA, as well as "Priority Medicines" (PRIME) status from the European Medicines Agency. While these two designations do not imply that the treatment is already approved, THEY pave the way for the acceleration of its development and regulatory review, as early clinical data suggest a potentially significant benefit.



Efimosfermin is administered via a once-monthly subcutaneous injection. Phase II data, obtained from patients with MASH and advanced liver scarring, showed an improvement in fibrosis and the resolution of MASH symptoms in certain patients after 48 weeks of treatment compared to a placebo. GSK noted that the treatment was generally well-tolerated.



Efimosfermin is now being evaluated in larger Phase III trials, with results expected in 2028. For GSK, the challenge lies in confirming these initial findings as metabolic liver diseases rise in tandem with obesity and diabetes rates.



GSK shares reacted little to the announcement on the London Stock Exchange on Monday, closing almost flat (actually down 0.2%). However, the stock maintains a strong lead over the past year, up about 44%.