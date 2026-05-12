GTT secures tank design order for new floating unit

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/12/2026 at 12:21 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GTT has announced that it has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) on behalf of the Malaysian shipowner MISC.



This order marks a further step in MISC's expansion within the LNG sector, as the vessel will be the first FSRU in its fleet.



As part of this project, GTT will design the vessel's cryogenic tanks, which will have a total capacity of 170,000 m³. The tanks will be equipped with GTT's proprietary Mark III membrane containment system.



The new FSRU is slated for deployment in Lumut, Perak State, on the west coast of Malaysia, where it will support the development of the country's gas supply infrastructure and enhance its energy flexibility.



Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029, GTT stated.