GTT has announced that it has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) on behalf of the Malaysian shipowner MISC.
This order marks a further step in MISC's expansion within the LNG sector, as the vessel will be the first FSRU in its fleet.
As part of this project, GTT will design the vessel's cryogenic tanks, which will have a total capacity of 170,000 m³. The tanks will be equipped with GTT's proprietary Mark III membrane containment system.
The new FSRU is slated for deployment in Lumut, Perak State, on the west coast of Malaysia, where it will support the development of the country's gas supply infrastructure and enhance its energy flexibility.
Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the first quarter of 2029, GTT stated.
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2025 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (92.1%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (94.4% of net sales in 2025), LNG-powered ships (2.7%), floating storage and regasification units (1.5%) and floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1.4%);
- sales of services (2.8%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of marine and digital solutions (4.5%): designed to improve the operational performance, safety, and energy efficiency of fleets;
- sales of hydrogen (0.6%).
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