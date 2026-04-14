GTT secures tank design order for new LNG carrier

GTT has announced that it has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/14/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company will design the cryogenic tanks for the vessel, which will have a total capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be equipped with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.



Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for 2029, the company stated.



GTT shares eased 0.5% today but remain up approximately 29% since the start of the year.