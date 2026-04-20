GTT to design tanks for two new LNG carriers

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/20/2026 at 12:07 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GTT has announced that it has received an order from the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers on behalf of the shipowner Celsius Tankers.



Each vessel will have a capacity of 180,000 m3 and will be equipped with cryogenic tanks designed by GTT, featuring the Mark III Flex membrane containment system.



The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2028, GTT stated.