The French contrast media specialist posted revenue of 177.4 million euros for the first quarter of 2026. While business grew at constant exchange rates, the group remains hampered by currency headwinds and persistent difficulties at its Raleigh facility in the United States.
During the first three months of the year, Guerbet generated growth of 2.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis. This performance was driven by solid momentum in Asia (+6%), led by Japan and South Korea, as well as in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) (+4.5%), where the group benefited from a marked improvement in the French market.
In contrast, the Americas region saw a 3% decline. This downturn, which had been anticipated by the market, is a direct consequence of production slowdowns at the Raleigh site (North Carolina), where batch release procedures have yet to be fully normalized.
Commercial success for Elucirem and Lipiodol
In terms of product lines, the Interventional Radiology division remains the group's growth engine with a 7.8% increase, fueled by robust sales of Lipiodol. In the Diagnostic Imaging segment, the MRI business grew by 4.4%, supported by the geographical expansion of Elucirem, which was recently launched in Mexico, Portugal, and Belgium.
Transformation plan under scrutiny
Guerbet is currently undergoing a major operational transition phase. The group is pursuing three primary objectives: compliance at Raleigh, where full normalization of the site in accordance with FDA requirements is expected by the end of fiscal year 2026; a redundancy plan (PSE) in France, initiated at the end of March as part of its transformation strategy to restore long-term profitability; and finally, ongoing financial renegotiations, which remain strained due to the industrial situation in the United States.
Adopting a cautious stance, management has not yet quantified its annual targets for 2026. These will be communicated no later than July 23, coinciding with the publication of first-half revenue.
The group confirmed that discussions with its creditors are ongoing to optimize its financing options.
Guerbet is a European leader in producing and selling contrast products for medical imaging. The group's products make it possible to visualize different organs and the lymphatic and vascular systems of the human body by making them opaque. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- X-ray imaging products (54.4%);
- MRI products (32.1%);
- other (13.5%): contrast products for echography and nuclear medicine, fine chemicals products.
At the end of 2024 the group had 8 production sites located in France (4), the United States (2), Ireland and Brazil.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (43.8%), Americas (29.7%) and Asia (26.5%).
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