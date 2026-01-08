The first phase of this project will be to identify the location of the project's initial site in Spain.

Haffner Energy's proprietary technology converts residual biomass, with no conflict of use, into hydrogen-rich synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used to produce advanced bioSAF fuel through various pathways such as Alcohol-to-Jet and Fischer-Tropsch. In addition, the surplus biogenic CO² generated from syngas production can be combined with renewable, non-biological hydrogen produced by Ignis P2X to create e-SAF.

The European sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is under heavy regulatory pressure to ramp up production at record speed, according to the press release. Airlines will be required to use a kerosene blend containing 6% SAF for departures from European Union airports by 2030.