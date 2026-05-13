HiPay retreats following quarterly revenue release

HiPay shares fell 3.7% after the payment solutions provider reported a 3.9% contraction in Q1 2026 revenue to 18.3 million euros, despite a 7.5% increase in payment volume to 2,468 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 04:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the quarter, the take rate (revenue as a percentage of processed payment volumes) stood at 0.74%, down 0.04 percentage points compared to the 2025 annual average (0.78%), primarily due to shifts in the client mix.



According to the company, processed payment volumes saw a marked increase driven by sustained growth in regulated iGaming and steady performance in French Retail, which offset the decline in the Digital segment.



Full-year 2026 growth in processed payment volumes is projected at approximately +10%, with revenue growth momentum expected to accelerate sharply in the second half of the year.



Investments in innovation and new merchant services will remain significant throughout 2026, aimed at achieving 'sustainable and significant medium-term growth'. HiPay confirmed its EBITDA margin guidance of 10% to 11% of revenue.