HSBC announced on Monday that it has raised its price target for L'Oreal from 437 to 440 euros, arguing that the cosmetics giant's improving growth profile should be better reflected in its market valuation.
According to the British bank, which maintains a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, the world's leading beauty company continues to significantly outperform its peers in a global market growing at approximately 4%, as seen at the end of 2025.
For its part, the French group successfully accelerated its organic growth to 6.7% in the first quarter, up from 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a pace markedly higher than 그 observed among other consumer goods groups over the period.
HSBC emphasizes that this acceleration reflects a combination of structural factors, including a broader innovation portfolio, a strengthened distribution strategy, and industry-leading digital capabilities. From the bank's perspective, these elements allow L'Oreal to continue gaining market share.
Stock performance lagging behind earnings growth
The financial institution, which upgraded the stock to 'Buy' last February, indicates that the group also benefits from additional growth levers via its launch pipeline and external growth operations, suggesting that revenue growth in 2026 could exceed that of 2025.
In its note, HSBC points out that L'Oreal's share price has remained broadly flat over five years, despite a roughly 60% increase in earnings per share (EPS) between 2021 and 2026. This performance gap reflects a form of relative de-rating that could reverse if organic growth momentum is sustained.
For HSBC, L'Oreal offers one of the most robust earnings growth profiles within its consumer staples coverage universe, which should continue to support the stock over the medium term.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.