HSBC raises L'Oreal price target, maintains Buy rating

HSBC announced on Monday that it has raised its price target for L'Oreal from 437 to 440 euros, arguing that the cosmetics giant's improving growth profile should be better reflected in its market valuation.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/27/2026 at 09:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the British bank, which maintains a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock, the world's leading beauty company continues to significantly outperform its peers in a global market growing at approximately 4%, as seen at the end of 2025.



For its part, the French group successfully accelerated its organic growth to 6.7% in the first quarter, up from 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, a pace markedly higher than 그 observed among other consumer goods groups over the period.



HSBC emphasizes that this acceleration reflects a combination of structural factors, including a broader innovation portfolio, a strengthened distribution strategy, and industry-leading digital capabilities. From the bank's perspective, these elements allow L'Oreal to continue gaining market share.



Stock performance lagging behind earnings growth



The financial institution, which upgraded the stock to 'Buy' last February, indicates that the group also benefits from additional growth levers via its launch pipeline and external growth operations, suggesting that revenue growth in 2026 could exceed that of 2025.



In its note, HSBC points out that L'Oreal's share price has remained broadly flat over five years, despite a roughly 60% increase in earnings per share (EPS) between 2021 and 2026. This performance gap reflects a form of relative de-rating that could reverse if organic growth momentum is sustained.



For HSBC, L'Oreal offers one of the most robust earnings growth profiles within its consumer staples coverage universe, which should continue to support the stock over the medium term.