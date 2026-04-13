The Spanish utility has allegedly suspended the divestment process for a minority stake in a solar portfolio worth about $1bn, amid stalled negotiations and waning buyer interest.

Iberdrola has reportedly put on hold the sale of a minority stake in a Spanish solar portfolio totaling approximately 1 gigawatt, according to Reuters sources familiar with the matter. The Spanish group launched the process last year, targeting a valuation of nearly $1bn for the entire asset base, known as Project Julieta.



According to one source, the sought-after valuation levels complicated discussions. Another source cited a loss of interest from the bidder previously considered the frontrunner. Iberdrola declined to comment on what it regards as market speculation.



This potential suspension comes amid a more challenging environment for solar energy in Spain. Installed capacity has surged in recent years without a corresponding increase in electricity demand, weighing on power prices and asset valuations.



Asset rotation and strategic partnerships remain a cornerstone of Iberdrola's strategy. During its Capital Markets Day in September 2025, the group set a target of €13.2bn in transactions for the 2025-2028 period, of which approximately 75% are reportedly already completed and over 90% are at an advanced stage. Proceeds from these operations are intended to help fund new investments in the group's core businesses, particularly power grids.