IBM reported quarterly results that topped expectations - both at the top and bottom lines, although the decision to maintain its FY guidance left investors disappointed. The group posted adjusted EPS of $1.91, beating the $1.81 anticipated, on revenue of $15.92bn, up 9% y-o-y. Despite this performance, the stock fell significantly (about 6%) in after-hours trading, as markets had been pricing in an upward revision to the company's outlook.
The company continues to target revenue growth of over 5% at constant currencies for 2026, alongside a $1bn increase in free cash flow. Breaking down the results, software revenue grew 11% to $7.05bn, while the consulting business reached 5.27bn, up 4%, although slightly missing estimates. Infrastructure posted 15% growth to $3.33bn, bolstered by a 51% surge in Z mainframe revenue.
Net income came in at $1.22bn, compared to $1.06bn in the previous quarter. Since the start of the year, IBM shares have fallen by about 15%, underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 4%. Furthermore, the group finalized the $11bn acquisition of Confluent in mid-March, strengthening its position in data and streaming technologies.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
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