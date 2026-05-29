May comes to an end on the stock market this evening with the geopolitical backdrop looking brighter, helped by a tentative compromise between the United States and Iran that has pushed oil prices lower. In markets, eye-popping numbers have become drearily routine.

At the start of the week, I used a few striking figures as the backbone for my morning notes: Micron and SK Hynix reaching market capitalisations of $1,000bn. Then came the sheer weight of the Korean market as a whole, followed by the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 crossing 50,000 and 30,000 points respectively. Records as well, of course. So I think I shall end the week with numbers too, not out of sheer intellectual laziness, though there may be a little of that, but because the past twenty-four hours have served up yet another fine haul of staggering share-price moves and fabulous sums.

Take Dell, for example. The stock is indicated 37% higher after hours after the company reported results and raised its guidance. This is a business worth $206bn, which means it should climb to around $280bn when trading opens on Wall Street. Yesterday, Soitec jumped 24% after announcing its biggest loss in a decade. Anthropic, the unlisted AI group behind the now celebrated Claude, has raised funds at a valuation of $965bn, just above the latest valuation of its great rival OpenAI. The only blot on the copybook, so to speak, is that SpaceX has reportedly had to trim its valuation target for the IPO planned for next month: the new target is said to be closer to $1,800bn than the hoped-for $2,000bn. Given that people were still talking about $1,000bn only a few months ago, that adjustment can probably be regarded as marginal.

The common thread running through Dell, Soitec, Anthropic and SpaceX is their close connection with AI. More broadly, they are tied to a certain faith in a future that is uncertain, but potentially very profitable. Yet exuberance is hardly confined to that corner of the market. In the United States yesterday, discount retailer Dollar Tree and electronics chain Best Buy each surged by more than 15% after their results. In short, there is action everywhere.

Taking a step back, May looks set to be a good month for equities. Europe looks rather drab beside the flashier moves seen elsewhere. The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 2.2% in May on the morning of the month’s final session, and up 5.5% in 2026. That is half the S&P 500’s 4.9% gain in May and 10.5% rise in 2026. The S&P 500, in turn, is well behind Japan, up 9.4% in May and 28.4% in 2026. But everyone has been flattened by South Korea, and no, I am not obsessing, with a 24% gain in May and 94% in 2026.

Other asset classes tell a more mixed story. Oil is down 17% in May, thanks to hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. That is good news for the economy, though crude remains up 50% in 2026. Gold is down 2.5% over the month and is now up only 4.4% for the year. The barbarous relic is coming off two strong years. It is less in demand for now, with a third consecutive monthly decline. Bitcoin is down 4% in May and 16% in 2026. The cryptocurrency has given back part of its April rebound over the past fortnight. US bonds, meanwhile, are on course for a third straight monthly fall as investors fret about higher rates in the United States.

The key question for this final May session is whether the sense of easing tension in the Middle East can last. The latest reports point to a provisional agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and open fresh negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme. US Vice-President JD Vance said the United States and Iran are "very close" to a deal. The market is already anticipating good news, but it will take tangible signs of faster traffic through the Strait of Hormuz before the barriers really come down. On the macroeconomic front, the first May inflation estimates from Germany, France and Italy and will offer clues as to how awkward the ECB’s task will be ahead of its June meeting.

In Asia-Pacific, the month is ending on a strong note. Japan (+2.7%), South Korea (+3%) and Taiwan (+2.9%) remain excellent gauges of risk appetite. Australia and Hong Kong are up 1%. India is once again going nowhere (+0.1%), hampered by an economy that is not sufficiently geared towards technology. Europe, which did little to impress yesterday, is expected to open slightly higher.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: consumer confidence and housing starts in Japan; housing prices in the United Kingdom; inflation in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany; KOF leading indicators in Switzerland; unemployment in Germany and Italy; unemployment benefit claims in France; in the United States, wholesale inventories, retail inventories excluding autos, goods trade balance, Fed Bowman's speech, and Chicago PMI; in Canada, GDP growth rate and monthly GDP. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,510.96

: US$4,510.96 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$91.93

: US$91.93 United States 10 years : 4.44%

: 4.44% BITCOIN: US$73,581.5

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