The Iranian news agency Fars claims that two missiles have struck a US warship near Jask Island after it ignored warnings from Iran. The vessel reportedly turned back.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim agency reports that any foreign military force, particularly American, will be targeted if it approaches or enters the Strait of Hormuz, according to General Ali Abdollahi, head of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

The announcement has triggered a spike in oil prices and a sharp decline across equity indices.