The German semiconductor manufacturer has reported higher quarterly results and raised its targets for 2026. The company is benefiting from the boom in AI-dedicated data centers, while its automotive order intake is showing signs of improvements.

On Wednesday Infineon Technologies announced Q2 revenue of €3.81bn (up 6% y-o-y). Net profit rose to €301m, compared with €232m a year earlier.



In particular, the German group raised its annual outlook, now estimating that revenue will grow "significantly" in 2026, whereas it previously anticipated moderate growth. It expects its operating margin to be around 20%.



Infineon, like several chipmakers, is benefiting from massive investments in AI infrastructure. CEO Jochen Hanebeck said that the group's power supply solutions for AI data centers are seeing "very strong demand."



The group forecasts revenue of about €1.5bn related to AI data centers in FY 2026, before a further acceleration expected in 2027.



In the automotive sector, Infineon noted an improvement in its order intake, particularly in software-defined vehicles. However, the group remains cautious about this market, which is still weighing on certain margins.



Infineon also announced a reorganization of its operations from Q4. The group will move from four divisions to three in order to accelerate decision-making.



However, investors appear concerned by margin pressure and weakness in the electric vehicle segment.



The market also reacted to the fact that the group did not raise its €1.5bn revenue forecast for AI data centers for FY 2026. In pre-market trading, the stock was down about 4%, after gaining 6.5% the previous day.