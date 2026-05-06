While market attention is monopolized by American artificial intelligence giants, Infineon Technologies continues a more discreet trajectory.

Founded in 1999 following its spin-off from Siemens, the German group has established itself as a leader in power semiconductors, the components used to manage and convert electricity in electric vehicles, data centers and industrial infrastructure.

Unlike Nvidia and AMD, Infineon does not sell the chips that train AI models. Its role is less visible but just as strategic.

Automotive Electrification

Infineon has long benefited from the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy infrastructure. In an electric car, semiconductor requirements are significantly higher than in a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle. Every function requires power chips (battery management, motors, charging, etc.).

Automotive still accounts for over 50% of the group's revenue, making it sensitive to the slowdown in the EV market.

However, beyond volumes, the semiconductor value per vehicle continues to increase. With the rise of "Software Defined Vehicles", electronic functions (driver assistance, software updates) are playing an increasingly important role. Furthermore, Infineon dominates the automotive microcontroller (MCU) market, with a global market share of about 36%.

Indirect Exposure to AI

Infineon does not participate directly in the GPU (Graphics Processing Units) race that is driving Nvidia's valuation to new heights. Nevertheless, the boom in artificial intelligence still represents a significant opportunity.

The explosion of AI-dedicated data centers is transforming electricity needs. These requirements are growing much faster than power supply capacities, causing a surge in demand for those capable of converting, distributing and optimizing energy.

This is precisely where Infineon comes in; its power semiconductors improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure.

This evolution is shifting the group's market perception. Infineon is now seen as a player exposed to data centers and AI, after long being judged as over-dependent on the automotive cycle.

In its quarterly publication, Infineon raised its annual targets following a 6% increase in quarterly revenue. The group cited "very strong demand" for its power solutions destined for AI-related data centers.

A Demanding Valuation

On the stock market, the share price already reflects part of these expectations. With a 2026e P/E of 45.7x and 28.8x for 2027, Infineon remains expensive. This is also the case for its European competitor STMicroelectronics, whose 2026e P/E exceeds 50x.

However, these multiples must be put into perspective, as they are explained by cycles. Infineon is emerging from two years of massive destocking in the automotive and industrial sectors. In this industry, valuations often tend to rise when profits hit cyclical lows.

However, the market seems to be looking beyond a simple cyclical rebound. Investors are increasingly valuing Infineon's exposure to data center energy infrastructure and the rise of AI, which are perceived as more structural growth drivers. The group now forecasts about €1.5bn in revenue related to AI data centers for FY 2026, before a further acceleration expected in 2027.

Despite these announcements, the market remains demanding. Investors continue to monitor margin pressure, as well as the persistent weakness in the electric vehicle market.

A Discreet Winner

Infineon does not capture the market's imagination in such a way as the American AI stars. However, behind the euphoria surrounding GPUs, the German group is positioning itself at the heart of the global electrification revolution. Europeans also need to produce champions, and Infineon is one of them. The stock's 60% YTD increase indeed reflects this.