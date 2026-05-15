Up:

Tower Semiconductor +29.84% : Investor appetite for semiconductor stocks shows no sign of fading, especially when companies deliver strong results. The U.S. company also announced contract wins totaling €1.3 million. Rocket Lab Corporation +18.3% : After reporting results last week, the company benefited from positive recommendations from Deutsche Bank and New Street. A recent insider share sale was not enough to derail the rally. Nebius Group +24.22% : A notable rebound. When it reported results, the U.S. group announced diluted earnings per share of $2.11, compared with a loss of $0.48 a year earlier. Lumen technologies +18.51% : Northline is the name the fiber specialist has given to its new low-latency optical route linking Seattle and Minneapolis. Another positive: Lumen and Qwest Corporation announced an extension of the early participation and withdrawal deadlines for their offers. Ford +8.77% : The U.S. automaker rallied after the official launch of Ford Energy, a subsidiary focused on battery storage systems for data centers and large industrial customers. The stock was also helped by a Morgan Stanley note valuing the new business at up to $10 billion, based on a target operating profit of about $588 million at full capacity, or 20 GWh a year. Philip Morris +10.89% : The U.S. tobacco company saw a clear rebound in investor interest after the FDA issued new guidance saying it would not prioritize enforcement action against nicotine pouches and vaping products whose premarket authorization applications have been accepted and are under review. The move removes much of the regulatory uncertainty that had weighed on ZYN Ultra and IQOS in the United States. Tate & Lyle +44.55% : The British food ingredients specialist surged after U.S.-based Ingredion made a cash takeover offer valuing the shares at 615 pence each, a 64% premium to the last closing price, against a backdrop of sustained weakness in the stock over the past year.

Intertek +14.36% : The British testing, inspection and certification specialist jumped after its board said it was prepared to recommend EQT’s final offer of GBX 6,000 per share. This is the Swedish fund’s fourth sweetened bid, valuing the group at £9.4 billion. British American Tobacco +13.99% : The British tobacco giant benefited from a major regulatory reprieve in the United States. The FDA said it would deprioritize enforcement action against smoke-free products with accepted PMTA applications, significantly reducing the risk hanging over the Vuse and Velo brands. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight, while Citi raised its price target to GBX 5,200.



Down:

JBS -16.33% : The Brazilian meat processor listed in New York was hit by a double blow: weaker results and earnings per share that were more than halved. JP Morgan then downgraded the stock from buy to neutral. Morgan Stanley remains positive on the name but cut its price target to $19 from $20.50. Intel -12.93% : South Korea raised the prospect of a tax on AI-related stocks, sending the sector lower. After the Korean giants, Intel and SanDisk also came under pressure, with SanDisk further hurt by a $3.5 million insider share sale. Oklo -14.15% : A widening net loss is rarely a good sign. Oklo’s net loss again landed in negative territory, at $33.1 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a $32.1 million loss. 3i Group -14.67% : The British private equity firm fell sharply after reporting annual results. The main concern is the trajectory of Action, its flagship holding, which represents 65.4% of a £31.8 billion portfolio, as growth slows and margins narrow. Burberry -12.27% : The British fashion house came under pressure after annual results showed revenue down 2%, despite an improvement in earnings driven by Joshua Schulman’s restructuring plan. The entire sector remains out of favor, with analysts at AlphaValue noting that “the highly uncertain geopolitical backdrop and persistently weak tourism-related demand continue to limit visibility.” Salvatore Ferragamo also fell sharply after lackluster figures.