Innate Pharma soars following reassuring quarterly update on clinical pipeline

The Marseille-based biotech saw its shares jump 35% on Thursday, followed by a nearly 5% gain on Friday, after a quarter marked by progress across its core programs.

Valentin Aufrand Published on 05/15/2026 at 03:44 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Innate Pharma reported revenue of 2.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up from 1.2 million euros a year earlier. This growth primarily stems from the recognition of payments related to collaboration and licensing agreements with AstraZeneca and Sanofi.



For a clinical-stage biotech, the market reacted more to developmental milestones than to the income statement. IPH4502, an experimental antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target specific cancer cells, continues to show early signs of activity against certain solid tumors, particularly in heavily pretreated patients with urothelial cancer. The company also reached a significant milestone in its Phase 1 trial, as the maximum tolerated dose has been identified and patient recruitment is nearing completion.



Investors were further reassured by the maintained timelines for two other key programs. The Phase 3 TELLOMAK-3 trial, evaluating lacutamab in rare skin lymphomas, remains scheduled for the second half of 2026, contingent upon Innate securing non-dilutive funding. Meanwhile, the PACIFIC-9 study, conducted by AstraZeneca with monalizumab in non-small cell lung cancer, is still expected to deliver data in the second half of the year.



With 25.4 million euros in cash and financial assets at the end of March, Innate Pharma estimates it can fund operations through the end of the third quarter. The next critical hurdle will be its ability to secure financing without significant shareholder dilution to launch TELLOMAK-3 while limiting balance sheet pressure.