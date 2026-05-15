Innate Pharma reported revenue of 2.6 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, up from 1.2 million euros a year earlier. This growth primarily stems from the recognition of payments related to collaboration and licensing agreements with AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
For a clinical-stage biotech, the market reacted more to developmental milestones than to the income statement. IPH4502, an experimental antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target specific cancer cells, continues to show early signs of activity against certain solid tumors, particularly in heavily pretreated patients with urothelial cancer. The company also reached a significant milestone in its Phase 1 trial, as the maximum tolerated dose has been identified and patient recruitment is nearing completion.
Investors were further reassured by the maintained timelines for two other key programs. The Phase 3 TELLOMAK-3 trial, evaluating lacutamab in rare skin lymphomas, remains scheduled for the second half of 2026, contingent upon Innate securing non-dilutive funding. Meanwhile, the PACIFIC-9 study, conducted by AstraZeneca with monalizumab in non-small cell lung cancer, is still expected to deliver data in the second half of the year.
With 25.4 million euros in cash and financial assets at the end of March, Innate Pharma estimates it can fund operations through the end of the third quarter. The next critical hurdle will be its ability to secure financing without significant shareholder dilution to launch TELLOMAK-3 while limiting balance sheet pressure.
Innate Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in immuno-oncology and dedicated to improving cancer treatment through innovative therapeutic antibodies that exploit the immune system. Innate Pharma's broad antibody portfolio includes several potential «first-in-class» candidates in clinical and preclinical stages in cancers with high medical need. Innate Pharma is a pioneer in the understanding of NK cell biology and has developed expertise in the tumor microenvironment and tumor antigens, as well as in antibody engineering. Its innovative approach has enabled it to build a diversified proprietary portfolio and to forge alliances with leading biopharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi as well as a multi-product partnership with AstraZeneca. Revenues break down by source of income as follows:
- government financing for research expenditure (68.9%);
- revenues from collaboration and licensing agreements (31%);
- other (0.1%).
At the end of 2025, the company had a portfolio of 8 products in clinical development, including 1 in phase III (Monalizumab for the treatment of cancer), 3 in phase II (Lacutamab for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, IPH5201 for the treatment of cancer and IPH6101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia) and 4 in phase I (IPH4502 and IPH5301 for the treatment of solid tumours, IPH6401 for the treatment of multiple myeloma and IPH6501 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma).
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