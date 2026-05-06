Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company in North America, which works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The Company enables more than 2,200 retail banners to grow by providing technology that can accelerate the digital transformation of their entire business both online and in-store. The key pillars of the Companyâ€™s technology are Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads. Through Instacart Marketplace, it helps retailers serve their customersâ€™ needs as to how and where they want to shop by supporting a wide array of fulfillment options, shopping occasions, and categories. Instacart Enterprise platform is an end-to-end technology solution that powers retailers across all aspects of their business. The Company also owns Instaleap, a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform that empowers retailers to streamline and scale their online operations.