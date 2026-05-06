The company is seeing resilient demand despite supply chain tensions and inflationary pressures linked to the conflict between the United States and Iran. CEO Chris Rogers indicated that no major shifts in consumer behavior have been observed. Retailers offering significant member discounts continue to outperform on the platform, while price-focused distributors are recording faster growth.

In Q1, GTV rose 13% to $10.29bn, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 23% to $300m, both figures exceeding expectations. However, order volume grew by only 10%, compared to 16% a year earlier, triggering a roughly 10% drop in the share price. Instacart also increased its annual share buyback program by $1bn, bringing the total authorization to $3.5bn.