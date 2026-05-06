Instacart forecasts robust activity despite slowing order growth
Instacart issued Q2 guidance that topped expectations, as the company bets on consumers continuing to prioritize discounted goods amid persistent pressure on purchasing power. The group anticipates Gross Transaction Value (GTV) between $10.10bn and $10.25bn, compared to the $10.07bn expected by analysts according to LSEG data. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from $290m to $300m, broadly in line with market forecasts.
The company is seeing resilient demand despite supply chain tensions and inflationary pressures linked to the conflict between the United States and Iran. CEO Chris Rogers indicated that no major shifts in consumer behavior have been observed. Retailers offering significant member discounts continue to outperform on the platform, while price-focused distributors are recording faster growth.
In Q1, GTV rose 13% to $10.29bn, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 23% to $300m, both figures exceeding expectations. However, order volume grew by only 10%, compared to 16% a year earlier, triggering a roughly 10% drop in the share price. Instacart also increased its annual share buyback program by $1bn, bringing the total authorization to $3.5bn.
Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company in North America, which works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The Company enables more than 2,200 retail banners to grow by providing technology that can accelerate the digital transformation of their entire business both online and in-store. The key pillars of the Companyâ€™s technology are Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads. Through Instacart Marketplace, it helps retailers serve their customersâ€™ needs as to how and where they want to shop by supporting a wide array of fulfillment options, shopping occasions, and categories. Instacart Enterprise platform is an end-to-end technology solution that powers retailers across all aspects of their business. The Company also owns Instaleap, a global enablement and fulfillment solutions services platform that empowers retailers to streamline and scale their online operations.
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