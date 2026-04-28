Instacart: The Return of an Undervalued Digital Grocery Platform
We re-introduced Instacart (legally Maplebear) into MarketScreener's USA portfolio as of 04/16/2026, after selling our stake in it on 08/14/2025. At that time, Amazon's delivery offensive raised serious doubts about the group's ability to defend its market share. Eight months later, the case warrants a reassessment with renewed optimism. This is not because the competitive threat has vanished, but rather because Instacart has demonstrated its ability to accelerate growth, monetize volumes and strengthen its role with food retailers.
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Surperformance is Buy on INSTACART (MAPLEBEAR) since 2026-04-16
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Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The Company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands - from category leaders to emerging brands - partner with the Company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. The Company, through its Instacart Health, provides tools to increase nutrition security and make healthy choices easier for consumers.
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Investor
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Global
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