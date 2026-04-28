Instacart: The Return of an Undervalued Digital Grocery Platform We re-introduced Instacart (legally Maplebear) into MarketScreener's USA portfolio as of 04/16/2026, after selling our stake in it on 08/14/2025. At that time, Amazon's delivery offensive raised serious doubts about the group's ability to defend its market share. Eight months later, the case warrants a reassessment with renewed optimism. This is not because the competitive threat has vanished, but rather because Instacart has demonstrated its ability to accelerate growth, monetize volumes and strengthen its role with food retailers. Tommy Douziech Published on 04/28/2026 at 06:04 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on INSTACART (MAPLEBEAR) since 2026-04-16 .