Intel reported quarterly results well ahead of expectations, marking a potential turning point after several challenging periods. The group posted adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, compared to the 1 cent anticipated, while revenue reached $13.58bn, significantly above the $12.42bn expected. This performance was cheered by the stock market, with shares surging approximately 14% in after-hours trading following the release.

"The next wave of AI will bring intelligence closer to the end user, moving from foundational models to inference and then to automation. This evolution significantly increases demand for Intel's processors, wafers, and advanced packaging solutions," said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's CEO. The group has notably expanded its assembly and testing capabilities in Penang, Malaysia, to support its customers' products in the face of growing global demand for packaging solutions, while strengthening the resilience of the global semiconductor supply chain.



Revenue grew by 7.2% y-o-y, reflecting a return to growth after several quarters marked by declines. Data Center and AI segment revenue reached $5.1bn, compared to estimates of $4.41bn. Long outpaced by Nvidia and AMD in the field of artificial intelligence, Intel appears to be starting a recovery, largely supported by investments and strategic backing from US authorities aimed at reshoring semiconductor production.



For Q2, the group forecasts revenue between $13.8bn and $14.8bn, as well as adjusted EPS of 20 cents, outlooks that exceed market expectations. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has shown strong gains, extending a positive momentum initiated in 2025.