Invest Securities hails Atos' recent bond issuance

Invest Securities reiterates its 'buy' rating and 60 EUR price target on Atos, welcoming the success of last week's bond issuance, which 'marks the first step in normalizing the financial structure'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 03:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This issuance will enable the repayment of the 1L debt, while the second stage is expected in early 2027 with a one-third reduction of the 1.5L debt following completed divestments and the implementation of a factoring agreement.



These two operations will generate substantial savings in financial expenses (cash and PIK), which explains the upward revision of our 2027-2028 EPS (+10.7%/+8.2%), the lead analyst notes.



'The final step will be to complete the refinancing (late 2027 or early 2028) by raising debt at approximately 5%, once Atos has provided reassurance regarding its ability to generate FCF and return to organic growth', he adds.