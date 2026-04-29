Invest Securities has upgraded its recommendation on Worldline from 'sell' to 'neutral', raising its price target from 0.22 to 0.26 EUR. This adjustment accounts for disposal proceeds that exceeded expectations by +65m EUR.
'As of the first quarter of 2026, management has finalized its financial restructuring and can now focus on operational recovery. This process will take time, even if quarterly performance remains encouraging', the analyst noted.
'The 2026 guidance, reaffirmed yesterday evening, confirms this, and the real issue remains the reacceleration of organic growth over the 2027-2030 period (CAGR of approximately +4%)', he continued, while leaving his 2026-2028 earnings estimates unchanged.
While there is no longer a case for a sell rating on the payment solutions provider, the brokerage finds it 'difficult to be more optimistic in the short term' until a clear signal of accelerating growth emerges.
Worldline is one of the world's leading providers of electronic payment and transactional services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- merchant services (80.3%): this division enables merchants to increase their sales and improve their customers' experience in a secure and trusted environment, with exceptional expertise and pan-European coverage;
- financial services (19.7%): this division, leader in Europe, provides financial data processing and enables financial institutions to deploy transformative technologies, manage risk and fraud, optimize processes and ensure operational excellence.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (6.1%), Southern Europe (16.5%), Central and Eastern Europe (36.6%), Northern Europe (29.7%) and other (11.1%).
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