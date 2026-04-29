Invest Securities lifts its rating on Worldline

Invest Securities has upgraded its recommendation on Worldline from 'sell' to 'neutral', raising its price target from 0.22 to 0.26 EUR. This adjustment accounts for disposal proceeds that exceeded expectations by +65m EUR.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'As of the first quarter of 2026, management has finalized its financial restructuring and can now focus on operational recovery. This process will take time, even if quarterly performance remains encouraging', the analyst noted.



'The 2026 guidance, reaffirmed yesterday evening, confirms this, and the real issue remains the reacceleration of organic growth over the 2027-2030 period (CAGR of approximately +4%)', he continued, while leaving his 2026-2028 earnings estimates unchanged.



While there is no longer a case for a sell rating on the payment solutions provider, the brokerage finds it 'difficult to be more optimistic in the short term' until a clear signal of accelerating growth emerges.